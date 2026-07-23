Report: Cavaliers’ LeBron James Pursuit Gets New Update From ESPN Insider

LeBron James’ free agency has gone from buzzing excitement to total exhaustion. Twenty-four days into this seemingly never-ending waiting game, fans are simply left saying, not asking.

Hurry up and make a decision already, Bron! (The social media version is … considerably less printable.)

Having covered James since he was at least 30 times less famous than he is today, Brian Windhorst continues to insist — to the fans and to the teams pursuing the four-time MVP — that James simply has not decided where he will play next season.

“Maybe your best friend’s cousin’s aunt’s sister’s hair dresser says that LeBron is coming to Cleveland, maybe they’re right. And if they’re right, I will offer them congratulations beyond belief. … But I’m telling you, the people who I’m talking to, who are the players, the coaches, the executives, the owners, they don’t know,” Windhorst expressed to ESPN Cleveland.

Alas, the truth we must accept.

Cavaliers Still Waiting … and Waiting Some More for LeBron James’ Decision

It’s not just the fans and media who are growing impatient waiting for James to reveal his next team. Even the teams in the running for the 41-year-old superstar are anxious to learn where they stand and the sweepstakes.

James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, revealed that teams are still reaching out asking if there is any more information they can provide.

“Is there anything more we should be doing? We could be doing?” Paul said during an appearance on his own podcast this week, characterizing his discussions with potential James suitors. “No. We don’t need you to go above and beyond about anything. We understand it. It’s clear. All the messages have been sent.”

There is some speculation that James is waiting for teams to make a trade for either Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, two of among the very best teammates James has had in his 23-year career.

Irving, who missed the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL, has been linked to Cavaliers return, and the belief is that if there is one thing that could get James to quickly sign on the dotted line in Cleveland, it would be the Cavaliers bringing back the star they traded nine years ago.

But the Washington Wizards aren’t interested in moving Davis. The Dallas Mavericks firmly intend to hold on to Irving.

This could get spicy.

Paul Denies LeBron is Making This a ‘Spectacle’

This was inevitable. The second people got the feeling that The Decision 4.0 is taking rather longer, they dug in. They believe James, ever the showman, has intention behind prolonging his free agency.

But Paul denies James is dragging out this process just to delight in all the speculation around his decision.

“I think it’s important for people to understand: We’re not making this about attention and a spectacle,” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast. “It’s not about a ‘Decision’ or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We’re not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision. … It’s a business choice that he’s making. And I think as an athlete, why is it that an athlete has to rush his choice?”

How much longer will James be a free agent? A week ago today, he shared that he won’t keep us waiting much longer.

Make of that what you wish.