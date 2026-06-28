New Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to Cavaliers in Three Team Deal

The possibility of LeBron James finishing his legendary NBA career in Cleveland has resurfaced once again.

A new blockbuster three-team trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus envisions the four-time NBA champion returning to the Cavaliers alongside his son, Bronny James, in a complicated deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Blockbuster proposal would bring LeBron back to Cleveland

The proposed sign-and-trade centers on Cleveland reuniting with the franchise icon while helping the Lakers reshape their roster around Luka Dončić and giving the Pelicans additional draft capital.

Cavaliers receive:

LeBron James

Bronny James

Deandre Ayton

$14.8 million trade exception

$9.5 million trade exception

$6.6 million trade exception

Lakers receive:

Trey Murphy III

Jarrett Allen

Dean Wade

Micah Peavy

$6 million trade exception

Pelicans receive:

Dennis Schröder

Jarred Vanderbilt

Jake LaRavia

Dalton Knecht

2030 first-round pick swap

2031 unprotected first-round pick

2033 unprotected first-round pick

Trade exceptions tied to Trey Murphy III and Micah Peavy

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Pincus’s view, the Cavaliers could trade Jarrett Allen in exchange for James and still be able to compete with the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

The scenario also hinges on the idea that James would agree to a lower salary in a sign-and-trade deal, enabling Cleveland to get around the NBA’s strict apron ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌rules.

Would this actually make sense for Cleveland?

From a Cavaliers perspective, the idea is fascinating but difficult to execute.

There is no question that LeBron would instantly raise Cleveland’s championship ceiling. Even entering his 24th NBA season, he remains one of basketball’s smartest playmakers and biggest postseason performers. Pairing him with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland would create one of the league’s most experienced playoff groups.

However, the price is enormous. Jarrett Allen has been a foundational piece of Cleveland’s success, providing elite rim protection, rebounding and consistency.

While Deandre Ayton could replace some of Allen’s production, expecting him to replicate Allen’s defensive impact would be a gamble.

The financial side is equally challenging. A sign-and-trade would hard-cap Cleveland at the first apron, meaning multiple salary adjustments would be necessary before any agreement could become legal. Those complications make the proposal much more difficult than it appears on paper.

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the end, it seems like this is more of a spuer hypothetical offseason scenario, not a serious deal. Of course, the emotional pull of LeBron retiring in the place where he helped lead the Cavaliers to their first championship is very strong.

However, if James doesn’t want to take a huge pay cut and the Cavs are not willing to let go of Allen easily, the probability of this big trade actually happening is quite low.

However, as long as LeBron’s plans remain unclear, Cleveland will always be a part of the discussion when people talk about him coming ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌back.