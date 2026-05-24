Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Enjoy ECF Date Night in Cleveland

Hoping to earn their first win of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers returned home to host the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena.

During the first two games, a plethora of Hollywood and music stars pulled up to Madison Square Garden to rally around the Knicks.

In Game 3, Cleveland flashed a bit of star power of their own.

NFL star Travis Kelce and his Grammy Award-winning fiancée, Taylor Swift, appeared courtside for Game 3 at Rocket Arena.

Travis Kelce is a Cleveland Sports Superfan

Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is a Cleveland native and has appeared at several pro sporting events in the city.

In 2024, Kelce and Swift attended Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees.

Kelce also threw the first pitch before a Guardians game in April 2023, spiking the baseball from the mound.

Hopefully, for the Cavaliers’ sake, the superstar duo brings some good luck, and the team can avoid a 3-0 deficit against the Knicks.

Cleveland is looking to be just the third team to come back from multiple 2-0 deficits in the same postseason.

How to Watch Knicks-Cavs Game 3

Game 3 between the Knicks and Cavaliers is being broadcast live on ABC. The game is also available to livestream on ESPN Unlimited.

Here is a full breakdown of the series schedule.