The Golden State Warriors have one of the top free agents left in the open market with the veteran forward, Draymond Green.

Could the New York Knicks somehow scoop up the star forward, convincing him that helping out a repeat is more appealing than taking the money with the fading Warriors in a difficult Western Conference?

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale listed the Knicks as one of the three best landing spots for Green at this stage of his free agency process.

Knicks Listed As A Top Landing Spot For Warriors NBA All-Star

You can probably file this one under highly unlikely.

Still, the reality is that there are better chances of making a title run next season beyond Golden State. The Warriors simply didn’t do enough this summer to change their championship odds.

“If Green is willing to take a minimum contract and come off the bench, the Knicks need a more compelling backup 5 than Andre Drummond,” Favale wrote.

“He could also play alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in certain lineups. And while no longer being a crunch-time staple may not sit well with him, head coach Mike Brown has the relationship with him to navigate any potential awkwardness.”

It’s an idea that should at least intrigue both sides, but the reality is that Green hasn’t signaled a shot at leaving his home team.

Draymond Green’s Warriors Career

Since 2012, Green has been with the Warriors. He started his career there as a second-round pick out of Michigan State.

By year three, Green was playing a full-time starting role on a championship-winning squad. After getting his first ring, Green and the Warriors collected three more over the next seven seasons.

Green has appeared in 949 regular-season games and 169 playoff games. Throughout his career, he has averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 6/8 rebounds. Green is a four-time All-Star and a four-time champion.

But since that 2022 title run, the Warriors have been dipping. It’s becoming clear that their best days are likely behind them. Green opted out of nearly $30 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season, but that was to give the Warriors financial flexibility, with hopes that they could boost the roster for next season.

The major plan to land LeBron James didn’t pan out. Many have wondered over the past few days about Green’s future.

Will he change course and shock the NBA world by taking less money on a short-term deal with a contender like the Knicks? Or will he stay loyal with $28-ish million for the upcoming run? The latter situation is likely, but in the NBA, anything is possible.