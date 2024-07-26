Warriors Star Steph Curry Backs Kamala Harris’ Presidential Bid: ‘It’s a Big Deal’

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry threw his full support on American vice president Kamala Harris’ presidential bid against former president Donald Trump.

“Interesting times in our country right now,” Curry told reporters during a press conference on July 25 in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. “Hopefully with her on the ticket, we’re winning the election. It’s a big deal, to say the least.”

“She represents the Bay Area and is a big support of us, and we’re gonna give that energy right back to her,” Curry said. “This is very monumental next couple months for our country and the direction we’re headed.”

Curry hopes he could also make his share in uniting the country in his Olympic debut with Team USA.

Harris visited the Team USA during their training camp in Las Vegas earlier this month, way before current president Joe Biden endorsed her after dropping out of the presidential race.

“Knowing what’s ahead, it’s all about positive energy and optimism,” Curry said. “I’m just excited for the journey ahead for her.”

Kamala Harris’ Fondest Memory of the Warriors

An Oakland native, Harris is a lifelong Warriors fan and she frequently talked about her love for the team. She once shared her fondest memory of the team when she was still the Attorney General in California.

Harris revealed she jumped out of her vehicle while they were stuck in traffic and took public transit to make it to a Warriors playoff game.

Vice President, and lifelong GSW fan, Kamala Harris recounts the time she hopped on a packed train to make sure she didn't miss the start of a @warriors victory. Watch on the NBA App: https://t.co/y3YdBxQd9N pic.twitter.com/fmRcBWcZ5m — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2023

She joked her security detail was dismayed she did that.

Curry presented her a Warriors jersey when they visited the White House after winning the 2022 NBA championship.

Steph Curry Mulls Future with Warriors After Klay Thompson’s Exit

The departure of Klay Thompson, a franchise icon and a pillar of the Warriors’ dynasty, has led to questions about the future of Curry.

“It’s tough, right? I’ve always said I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry said in an interview with Andscape. “At this stage in my career, I feel like that’s possible. And you can still be competitive, it doesn’t mean you guaranteed the championship. It doesn’t mean winning. Winning is always a priority, but obviously you’re realistic. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen if you stay the course. You need to shake things up and keep reimagining what it looks like to evolve with what league is at right now, with where some of these talented teams are now.

The Warriors missed the playoffs last season for the first time with a healthy Curry since their first championship with him in 2015.

“I’m taking it one step at a time to be honest,” Curry continued. “I think that’s the only way that will protect my happiness. Also, it allows me to enjoy being myself when I’m out there playing. And I’ll continue to make the decisions that are best for me and for my career at the end of the day when it comes to just the imagination. I want to win. Let’s put it this way, it’s a longwinded way of saying that if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that. But I don’t think that’s going to be the reality.”