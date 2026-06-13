Warriors Proposed to Trade Jimmy Butler for 10-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Deal

The Golden State Warriors have no choice but to be active this offseason or risk winding down Stephen Curry’s final years in mediocrity.

The front office is aiming to build a contender roster capable of chasing what would be a fifth and potential final ring for Curry. One approach that has been floated around is for the Warriors to ditch their old style and go for a true center.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Roman, one path involves a three-team deal that lands star big man Anthony Davis in the Bay Area.

In a proposed mock trade, the Warriors would receive Davis and Bilal Coulibaly from the Washington Wizards as well as future second-round picks (2027, 2029, and 2032).

The Atlanta Hawks would get Jimmy Butler from Golden State and Tristan Vukcevic from Atlanta, while the Wizards would acquire Jonathan Kuminga, Zaccharie Risacher, and Buddy Hield from Atlanta and Golden State’s 2027 first-round pick.

“For Golden State, the clock is ticking on Steph Curry’s career,” Roman wrote. “They are probably only going to get one more shot at a fifth ring with him at the helm, and this offseason is their best chance to do it. They have all their first round picks, the No. 11 selection in the upcoming draft, and a decent amount of salary flexibility.”

Golden State can finally get an interior presence in Davis in hopes of contention around Curry. Although it will be a difficult trade for many reasons.

How the Warriors Can Get Davis

Davis is currently on a lucrative veteran extension. He will earn $58.4 million next season and will rise to $62.7 million in 2027-28, which is his player option year. He is one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Matching Davis’ salary will be a huge boost for the Warriors, which is where Butler’s contract comes into play. Butler, who only joined Golden State last year, is a significant earner himself. His salary allows the deal to work.

The Warriors lack assets that will incentivize the Wizards, which is why the Hawks are included in the deal. As such, Golden State won’t have to gut their draft capital entirely.

It is a win-win for the Warriors as they are moving one veteran for another, and getting Davis will solve many frontcourt problems.

What Moving Jimmy Butler for Davis Will Bring to Dubs

Adding Davis to the frontcourt will be a major plus for the Warriors. He is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate when healthy and brings elite rim protection, rebounding, and scoring versatility. At 6-foot-10, he can dominate both ends of the floor.

All through this season, the Warriors had to rely on 6-foot-8 Al Horford and 6-foot-6 Draymond Green switching in the center position. Kristaps Porzingis joined before the trade deadline, but his injury history limited him.

The Warriors’ small-ball pattern may have worked in the past, but as their core ages, it has become too weak to compete for a championship.

“Since 2022, the Warriors have been exposed in the postseason for not having enough size and physicality,” Roman wrote. “By swapping out Butler for Anthony Davis, they would suddenly have a massive starting lineup, assuming that they can work out a deal with Kristaps Porzingis and elect to keep Draymond Green.”

Davis’ biggest flaw is his availability. He has played 79 games in the past two seasons combined. He hasn’t even played a single game for the Wizards since joining. Although, he did reveal that he will be fully ready for next season.