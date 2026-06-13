Warriors Projected Trade Package for 25-Year-Old All-Star Wing Revealed

The 2025-26 season ended in what has been a familiar disappointment for the Golden State Warriors in recent years. However, a No. 10 seed finish and a second-round play-in tournament exit seem to have been the worst of the worst.

The window for winning what could be a last ring for Stephen Curry is closing fast. The Warriors front office is looking for reinforcements and an upgrade to the roster this offseason.

One name emerging as a bold target is New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. According to Sports Illustrated’s Joey Akeley, the Warriors should explore acquiring the 25-year-old star, especially now that the Pelicans are in a position to trade.

“If the Pelicans are being honest with themselves, they’ll know that they are at least a year away from being a playoff team,” Akeley wrote. “What would help their long-term rebuild more than keeping Williamson is getting a future first-round pick from the Warriors.”

The potential to acquire Williamson will give the Warriors a high upside and younger talent to add to their roster.

How the Warriors Can Get Williamson

The Warriors don’t have significant trade chips, seeing how they have moved pieces in the past few years in search of a win-now window. As such, Williamson will be a tough target.

The Pelican star is on a tricky contract — a full five-year, $197 million extension, which he signed in 2022. His deal carries portions in the later years that include non-guaranteed elements tied to games played and weight clauses.

Golden State already has significant earners in Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, and is operating close to the first apron. They have limited flexibility this offseason, but enough to make trades.

The Pelicans, after another non-playoff year, might prioritize draft capital and young contributors over retaining Williamson, whose availability has been inconsistent. They could demand salary-matching contracts, young talent, and unprotected first-round picks like Golden State’s No. 11 pick this year.

Another approach the Warriors can take is sending out Butler’s salary. Whether that works with a direct trade with the Pelicans or is part of another package is up for speculation. However, the fact is that they can’t accommodate both Butler and Green as well as Williamson without triggering cap restrictions.

How Williamson Would Fit Next to Steph Curry

Williamson is an intriguing option to have for the Warriors. His explosive athleticism and finishing ability would complement Curry’s off-ball movement and gravity.

Despite his long injury history, the Pelicans star still produces All-Star-level numbers. Playing in a possible contention roster could showcase some of his elite production even further.

On the roster, the Warriors will have to look at ways to fit Williamson and Green in the small forward position. Williamson might take the edge if the Warriors seek a more offensive-minded approach.

“Williamson might not be a good fit with Draymond Green, but the Warriors should be in the business of acquiring talent first and worrying about fit later,” Akeley added. “The 25-year-old is under contract for the next two seasons at about $87 million.”

Williamson played 62 games this season, which means he was healthy for most parts. But there hasn’t been any consistency with his health; he played 30 last season and 70 the seasons before.

There is no saying whether or not the Pelicans may decide to move Williamson this summer instead of keeping him to try and see if it will finally work out.





