Warriors’ Projected Trade Package for Jaylen Brown Revealed

Another season with zero championship hopes just ended. The offseason is here. The Golden State Warriors need help. Stephen Curry is 38 and counting. Jimmy Butler is injured. The dynasty is in the rear-view.

And time continues to tick away. Fast.

The 2026 offseason is a critical one for the Warriors in so many tangible ways. After a 37-win season, Golden State is facing the haunting task of trying to stay in win-now mode with a roster that is begging to be ripped apart.

So, how will general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. respond?

Warriors to Go After Celtics Superstar?

Start throwing out all the star names. The Warriors could explore a trade for them all.

In a unique trade proposal by NESN’s Daniel Fisher, the Celtics send Jaylen Brown to the Warriors for Butler, Brandin Podziemski, the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft and a 2028 unprotected first round pick.

“This trade would likely only occur if Brown were open to the Celtics moving him, as Boston would be sacrificing a chance to compete for a title next season,” Fisher wrote. “However, adding Butler to the mix could still prove beneficial, as the Celtics would be good enough to make the playoffs if he stays healthy.”

For the Warriors, this would be a massive win, which is why it is fair to question if the Celtics would entertain a trade like this to begin with. But the 11th pick would be highly valued by Boston.

Golden State would be getting a badly-needed scorer and ball-handler to play alongside Curry. While Curry is still elite and arguably a top 15 player in the NBA, recent seasons have demonstrated Curry’s need for a bonafide co-star.

Brown, 29, is closing in on the middle of his prime and just wrapped up an MVP caliber season. While the duo of Brown and Curry wouldn’t be enough to launch the Warriors into title-contender status, it would be a strong step toward it.

Golden State Should Consider Moving the 11th Pick in a Major Blockbuster

The Warriors seem confused. They want to contend, they want to get Curry a fifth title, they want to remaster the dynasty even if it’s just for one season.

They also want to get younger and plan for the future. Then again, the whole league does. (Thank the Thunder and Spurs!)

Golden State can certainly grab a future franchise cornerstone with the 11th pick in the draft, but the odds of that player making a title-level or even playoff-level impact in his first couple of seasons aren’t high enough.

That’s the strongest argument for the Warriors front office to consider packaging the No. 11 pick, a future draft pick and a collection of players to bring in a superstar. Considering the average age of the roster, it is logical for Golden State to try making a final championship push before Curry declines.

The Warriors still have Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis (if he’s brought back) and perhaps even Al Horford — all championship-tested players who still appear to have just enough in those legs for one last run.