Cause of Death Released for NBA Superstar Dikembe Mutombo, 58

The cause of death for former NBA star Dikeme Mutombo was brain cancer, according to a September 30 statement from the NBA.

“NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family,” the NBA wrote on X.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of NBC. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement.

According to ESPN, Mutombo’s family revealed two years ago “that he was undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor.”

According to Basketball-reference.com, Mutombo played in eight All-Star games and received numerous awards, such as 10 All-League awards. He led the NBA in total rebounds four times from 1994 to 2000 and five times in blocks.

He started his career playing for the Denver Nuggets in 1991 and was signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Hawks in 1996, the site says. He was traded by the Hawks in 2001 to the Philadephia 76ers and then by the 76ers to the New Jersey Nets in 2022.

He was signed by the New York Knicks as a free agent in 2003 and was traded by the Knicks to the Chicago Bulls in 2004. He was traded by the Bulls to the Houston Rockets in 2004, where he finished out his career, according to Basketball-reference.com.

Dikembe Mutombo Was Remembered as a ‘Humanitarian at His Core’

According to Silver, Mutombo tried to uplift others.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa,” Silver wrote.

“I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years – with his infectious smile, deep booming voice, and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation,” he added.

“Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly,” wrote Silver. “On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe’s wife, Rose, and their children his many friends; and the global basketball community, which he truly loved and which loved him back.”

The Houston Rockets Remembered Dikembe Mutombo for His ‘Trademark Finger-Wagging’

The Houston Rockets released a tribute to Mutombo.

“Today we mourn the loss of a true ambassador of our game, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo,” it reads. “Dikembe spent 18 seasons in the NBA, including his final five as a Houston Rocket. His fun-loving personality and trademark finger-wagging endeared him to fans around the world, but Dikembe’s true impact was his passion for helping others. Our condolences go out to his loving family and friends.”

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said in that statement, “On behalf of the Rockets organization, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Dikembe Mutombo, a true legend both on and off the court. Dikembe was beloved by the entire NBA community and his tireless humanitarian efforts left an indelible mark on our league. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Rose, and their children.”

“It’s a sad day, especially for us Africans — and really the whole world — because, other than what he’s accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court,” Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid told ESPN. “He’s one of the guys that I look up to, as far as having an impact, not just on the court but off the court. He’s done a lot of great things. He did a lot of great things for a lot of people, so he was a role model of mine. It’s a sad day.”