Lakers Receive Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update After New Report

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2026 offseason with more questions than answers as to roster upgrades.

Surrounding Luka Doncic with strong pieces remains a key but the franchise is facing key decisions on free agency. This may impact their offseason plans.

Speculation has been floating about a potential blockbuster pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to bolster their contention window.

NBA insider Jake Fischer has firmly pushed back on those rumors and doesn’t position the Lakers as a strong landing spot for the two-time MVP.

“The Lakers haven’t come up in any of my conversations at all,” Fischer said. “I think the Lakers are the biggest storyline, potentially, of all teams in the free agent market because they got to figure out a long-term agreement with Austin Reaves, and then who’s to say what happens with LeBron James? For now, I don’t see the Lakers as a major trade partner on the Giannis stuff right now.”

These speculations rose as it appears that the Bucks are willing to trade their franchise cornerstone. The Greek superstar has been linked with many franchises.

Why the Lakers May Not Pursue Bucks Star

Several structural fit and asset-related hurdles make an Antetokounmpo-to-Lakers deal unlikely in the near term. The Bucks are demanding significant returns for their superstar.

Milwaukee is aiming for a rebuild post-Antetokounmpo and will need multiple first-round picks, young talent, and established veterans capable of contributing immediately. The Lakers are short in some of those requirements.

The Lakers cannot easily part with the assets required for a player like Antetokounmpo without severely affecting future flexibility.

The Lakers already need to navigate a crowded salary situation. James’ future is still up in the air and he commands a significant space in their cap. Reaves is reportedly seeking a max contract extension. The only way they can absorb Antetokounmpo’s salary is to gut that core.

Speculation about Antetokounmpo is there because the Lakers have a history of attracting big names and their need for star power. However, Fischer’s report suggests that the team’s offseason will likely revolve around stabilizing the current core rather than overhauling it with a high-risk, high-reward acquisition.

Lakers Offseason Plans With Giannis Antetokounmpo Aside

With Antetokounmpo potentially out of the picture, the Lakers can tailor their plans on addressing some key roster needs. The front office is expected to prioritize targeted additions through free agency and smaller deals.

There are talks of reinforcement at the center position as they looked shorthanded this season in interior presence. There are also speculations linking the Lakers to wing depth and versatile forwards who can complement Doncic.

The Lakers may lean heavily on the free agency market and will probably only pursue notable trades if their cap space clears with outgoing stars.

If Reaves is used as a trade chip, the Lakers will have to find a suitable replacement for his shooting and secondary scoring.

The Lakers may not go for Antetokounmpo but they may seek other high-impact options. The franchise wants to maximise the Doncic era. However, they will still keep an eye out for future flexibility.