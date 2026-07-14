Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Unchanged Despite New Wing Addition

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason continues to gather momentum, even after filling the 15th and final spot on the roster.

On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Los Angeles had signed forward Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract.

The move gives JJ Redick another young, athletic wing, but it has also reignited questions about the Lakers’ long-running pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga.

Despite adding Williams, the latest reporting suggests Los Angeles has not moved on from its top remaining free agent target.

Lakers Still Pushing to Land Jonathan Kuminga

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, members of the Lakers organization do not view the additions of Williams and Kuminga as an “either/or situation.”

That suggests the front office still believes there is a realistic pathway to adding both players before the offseason is complete.

Charania, along with ESPN’s Ben Golliver, has also reiterated that the Lakers remain firmly in the hunt for Kuminga.

“The Lakers are still in strong pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga and could clear room to add the free agent forward via a sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks or by waiving a player on their roster, among other avenues,” Golliver wrote on Monday.

Charania has likewise reported that the Lakers view Kuminga as a “potential starting forward” and continue to pursue him aggressively even after signing Williams.

Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Dalton Knecht are among the players who could potentially be moved to facilitate a deal.

Just a day earlier, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that discussions between the Lakers and Kuminga’s representatives had cooled, creating uncertainty around a potential agreement.

Monday’s reports, however, paint a different picture, indicating that Los Angeles’ interest remains strong and that Williams’ arrival was intended to strengthen the team’s depth rather than replace Kuminga as the preferred option on the wing.

Williams Strengthens Los Angeles’ Wing Rotation

Williams entered free agency after the Brooklyn Nets declined his $6.25 million team option, allowing the former No. 10 overall pick to test the open market.

Woike also reported that the New Orleans Pelicans “made a push” to sign the 24-year-old before he ultimately chose the Lakers.

His hometown ties, combined with the opportunity to join a team built around Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, and an emerging young core, reportedly played a significant role in his decision.

Last season, Williams appeared in 56 games, averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range.

He also knocked down 85.0% of his free throws while averaging 22.9 minutes per game, setting career highs in several statistical categories.

At 6-foot-9, Williams fits the mold of the long, athletic wing the Lakers have prioritized throughout the offseason.

Players with his size, versatility, and defensive potential have historically complemented teams built around Doncic, making Williams both a natural stylistic fit and an affordable upside addition.

His signing also continues the Lakers’ broader offseason strategy of adding younger, more athletic talent.

First-round pick Cameron Carr has already generated excitement with his Summer League performances, while Williams arrives as an established NBA rotation player who still has room to develop further.

Although the Lakers have now filled their 15-man roster, the latest reporting suggests the front office’s offseason work is far from finished.