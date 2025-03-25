Bronny James Makes History With 39-Point Outburst

The Lakers are starting to look like geniuses for selecting Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. After a sluggish start to both his NBA and G League careers, the son of LeBron James is starting to hit his stride, proving why he was one of the top-scouted players in high school before going to USC.

On March 24, Bronny scored a career-high 39 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in the South Bay Lakers’ 122-118 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors. The game marked the third time Bronny scored at least 30 points in his rookie campaign. In the process, he made history by becoming the youngest player in the G League to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Bronny James Proving He Belongs

The 39-point outburst came less than a week after Bronny scored an NBA career-high 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. During that game, Bronny made more history by equalling the legendary Magic Johnson as the first Lakers rookie to notch 17 points and five assists at 70% shooting.

After that outing, the son of LeBron James said that he was starting to regain his confidence for the first time since enduring a cardiac arrest in college.

“I feel like it’s all coming back. Just being out for that long, stuff that I had to go through, wind-wise and lung-wise,” Bronny said, via LA Times. “Just, I think I’ve been getting more comfortable as I get the reps under me and get the games under me and practices and learning from the bench and stuff like that. And I feel like it’s good for me.”

When asked how he had dealt with the constant scrutiny from the media due to his famous last time, Bronny credited his Lakers coaches and mentors for keeping him levelheaded.