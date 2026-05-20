Lakers’ Massive Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Package Revealed

It is officially time to look ahead to the offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers. From the feel of things, this summer is shaping up to be quite a critical one for Los Angeles.

The Lakers’ season ended in a Game 4 loss to the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Even more crushing is the loss stamped the second time in four years the Lakers’ season ended on sweep.

The Lakers understand they are in a firm win-now window. Their best-player, Luka Doncic, is 27 years old and entering his prime. Perhaps that means it is only right for the Lakers to shoot for the stars.

A marquee name being floated around is Giannis Antetokounmpo. And, yes, the Lakers have been thrown into the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. But what would it take to actually deliver the Lakers the two-time MVP?

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the Lakers may need to part ways with four major assets if they hope to land Antetokounmpo in a trade.

“They’re not the favorites [to acquire Antetokounmpo],” Buha said of the Lakers, “… but if they do somehow acquire Giannis, I think it’s either going to either be three picks plus acquiring him into space, or three picks plus Austin [Reaves]. It’s not going to be Luka [Doncic].”

Another Prominent Lakers Insider Weighed in on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Possibility

Even die-hard Lakers fans probably have at least some understanding of how difficult it would be for the Lakers to land Antetokounmpo. Much of it has to do with not possessing the required number of significant assets.

Even if Reaves, the 27-year-old star who is in line for a new contract, is made the centerpiece of an Antetokounmpo trade, there is some belief that Reaves wouldn’t want to play for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I don’t think [Antetokounmpo] is coming to the Lakers,” expressed ESPN’s Dave McMenamin in an interview on the “Rich Eisen Show.”

“[Acquiring Antetokounmpo] would have to be [through] an Austin Reaves sign-and-trade to get the numbers right. They’ll [the Lakers] have draft picks available to trade this summer.”

“There is a path; I don’t think it’s a likely path, but it’s a path to it.”

L.A. Has Bigger Concerns For Now

What decision will LeBron James make? That’s another cloud hanging over this Lakers offseason.

Acquiring Antetokounmpo to pair alongside Doncic would undeniably create a two-headed monster few teams could deal with, but if James leaves, the Lakers would be faced with a significant loss.

James, the oldest player in the NBA, finished a record 23rd season and showed few signs of slowing down. Even if he is limited to a tertiary role next season, he is an ideal floor general and a perfect on-paper fit next to the slashing Antetokounmpo.

It’s funny how this conversation suddenly emerged only less than two months ago when the Lakers were near the top of the NBA world.

But before any thought of an Antetokounmpo trade even crossed the psyche of anyone in Los Angeles, the Lakers were demonstrating they could be a true contender in the West.

They ripped off a 16-2 record in March; then two fateful injuries changed the outlook of the season.

With an Antetokounmpo trade seemingly unlikely, the Lakers are left to sort out their future with Reaves.

Reaves is almost certainly going to decline his roughly $15 million player-option for the 2026-27 season to allow for new contract negotiations. He could receive a five-year contract worth roughly $235 million.

If there was a better route to landing Antetokounmpo in L.A., the Lakers would at least strongly entertain a trade. It appears that won’t be the case.





