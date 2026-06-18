Lakers Receive Unique Trade Path to Giannis Antetokounmpo From Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers may emerge as a surprise contender for the trade of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While not positioned as frontrunners, there is a narrow but viable long-shot path to acquiring the two-time MVP. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the Lakers could pull a move through a combination of salary relief for Milwaukee and a haul of future draft assets.

“The Lakers’ pitch would be, get off the Giannis contract, get out of the cap held that you are partly in because of the Dame stretch, because of Myles Turner contract and some of the decisions you’ve made over the last few years and here are three picks; we’ll draft the No. 25 pick on your behalf, we’ll send you a two unprotected future firsts 2031 and 2033. We can throw in, I believe, three pick swaps at that point,” Buha said.

Acquiring Antetokounmpo would infuse serious superstar talent into the roster alongside Luka Doncic as the Lakers aim to compete.

How the Lakers Can Make This Work

The Lakers are in a position to clear cap space through free agency status, most significantly that of LeBron James. They will also be managing Austin Reaves’ looming extension, which makes every offseason decision crucial.

A trade for Antetokounmpo would have an impact on the Lakers’ cap space, but they can shed enough to accommodate him. The major assignment would be to convince Milwaukee to be open to their offer, as they are demanding a haul of assets to move their franchise cornerstone.

The Bucks are preparing for life after Antetokounmpo. Their cap flexibility has been impacted by Damian Lillard’s contract and other commitments; as such, they may find appeal in offloading Antetokounmpo’s hefty deal for younger assets and picks.

The Lakers’ pitch suggested by Buha is centered on salary dumping. The two-time MVP is on a three-year, $175 million extension. He will earn $58.4 million next year, which is a significant salary.

The Lakers would also throw substantial future draft assets at the deal, which allows Milwaukee to reset parts of its cap sheet while gaining high-upside draft compensation.

“You throw all of L.A.’s assets at Giannis, that’s the offer,” Buha added. “You can still keep Austin, you can still technically keep LeBron depending on where his salary is at that point.”

Keeping Reaves may make it a bit complicated with his extension demands, but his cap hold may make it possible to retain him in the same roster as Doncic, Antetokounmpo, and even James if he accepts a reduced deal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo in L.A.?

A roster featuring Doncic and Antetokounmpo is already elite for contention. Keeping James and Reaves in the mix retains the Lakers’ core, which is crucial for team chemistry.

The Lakers were decent this season and could make a case that Doncic’s injury impacted their postseason outcome. They look like one championship-caliber piece away from contention, and Antetokounmpo could offer that.

In the frontcourt position, the Lakers were vulnerable at times, most especially in their playoff second round. Antetokounmpo will add that much-needed upgrade with his two-way dominance.

The Lakers will have to battle hard to get the Greek international who reportedly prefers to remain in the East. Several teams from the conference have stronger offers, which may entice the Bucks.