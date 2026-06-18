Lakers Projected Trade Package for Jaylen Brown Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be among the most active teams this offseason, aiming to strengthen their roster.

While L.A. isn’t viewed as a favorite in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, it could still emerge with another high-caliber star through creative deal-making involving the Greek superstar.

In a proposed three-team trade suggested by Clutch Points, the Lakers would get Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown to pair with Luka Doncic, while rerouting Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Celtics in exchange for significant assets.

In the deal, the Lakers receive Brown, while the Bucks receive Austin Reaves, three first-round picks (from the Lakers), and two first-round picks (from the Celtics). The Celtics will then get Antetokounmpo.

This structure is dependent on the Celtics’ willingness to part ways with Brown to pursue an ambitious trade for Antetokounmpo.

How the Lakers Could Land Brown

Brown may not be a two-time like Antetokounmpo, but he is the best possible trade outcome the Lakers can hope for this offseason—however unlikely it may seem.

The Lakers are also reportedly in the mix for Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks’ asking price may be too much for them to afford such a trade. As such, helping one of their long-time rivals facilitate a move could get them an All-NBA star in Brown.

Brown is on a five-year, $285 million supermax extension he penned in 2023, and it runs through 2028-29. His salary makes him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Fitting Brown’s contract into the cap space will be huge for the Lakers. Reaves outgoing deal would be crucial because he is on a player option for 2026-27, and reports indicate he is seeking a potential max extension. It creates an urgency for the Lakers either to retain him long-term or use him as a trade piece.

The Lakers could also explore LeBron James’ free agency status to open additional flexibility. There is also the option of a reduced deal for him to sign for one more season if he wants to remain in L.A.

Milwaukee’s motivation is key to this trade. With new NBA anti-tanking rules in place, Bucks ownership may resist a full teardown post-Antetokounmpo, which is why they want a mix of stars and draft assets. A haul of five first-round picks plus a good contributor like Reaves would do.

For the Lakers, getting Brown would see them avoid the complex nature of getting directly involved in trying to get Antetokounmpo instead.

How Jaylen Brown-Doncic Duo Would Work

Brown is a proven two-way star, on his day, one of the best in the league. He would be a perfect complement to Doncic.

Reaves has shown improvement in recent seasons, but compared to what Brown may bring, it looks like a no-brainer for the Lakers to trade.

Brown is a much better defensive player than what the Lakers currently have in their wing position. He is a clear upgrade and a championship-calibre piece, being a former Finals MVP.

The look is enticing, but the Lakers would still need to surround the duo with good pieces like an interior presence. However, Brown’s contract may limit some flexibility to get their needed center target.