Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Gains Major Momentum With New Offer: Report

Jonathan Kuminga remains available for the taking for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the franchise is not close to anything for the free agent as of yet.

A potential sign-and-trade has been speculated with the Atlanta Hawks. However, the hiccup lies in what Kuminga’s camp is requesting as salary. They continue to push for more money than what is currently on the table.

According to NBA salary expert and Spotrac contributor Keith Smith, the Lakers are still in talks over what would be appealing for Kuminga.

“Kuminga is going to take less money than what he wants, which the Lakers are talking something in the $15-$16 million and he only wants to do it for a year; he doesn’t want to do the three-year deal,” Smith said.

The Lakers have pegged Kuminga as a top target for the wings. However, following other roster additions, the franchise doesn’t want to go overboard with its salary structure for the forward.

Lakers Pushing for Jonathan Kuminga with New Offer

Kuminga’s camp is reportedly seeking something close to around the $25 million range if he is to commit long term. He was coming on the back of a $24.3 million team option which was declined by the Hawks in late June, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He could still return to Atlanta on a new deal, but his camp wants him on a higher annual salary than the short-term options currently available. This has placed the Lakers among several other teams as possible landing spots for him.

The Lakers still have chips to orchestrate a sign-and-trade with the Hawks. Pieces like Jarred Vanderbilt are primary chips for any notable trade at this point.

Vanderbilt has always been among the Lakers’ movers list for this offseason. He has yet to be moved but is realistically one of the best options Atlanta can agree to facilitate a sign-and-trade.

The Lakers reportedly explored a way to get Kuminga on a two-year $20 million deal, but that number was far off what he is requesting. The latest report indicates that the franchise is tuning the offer to a potential middle-ground figure in hopes of getting an agreement.

Lakers’ Chances of Landing Kuminga

The Lakers view Kuminga as a decent piece to help the new-look roster around Luka Doncic. They are committed to bringing in the forward in fact that General Manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick have already reportedly had a meeting with him.

However, Kuminga’s camp is still insisting on higher compensation and resisting being locked in a multi-year deal with less significant pay. This is where a sign-and-trade deal looks complicated.

“It sounds like it’s on Kuminga’s side where he wants a little bit more money…,” Smith added. “You can’t do a one-year deal on a sign-and-trade; it has to be a minimum of a three-year deal, so that’s where it’s a little bit stuck.”

The Lakers will have no choice but to act fast as competition for Kuminga is expected to pick up gear now that LeBron James has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers were linked to both James and Kuminga and reportedly held out for the latter in hopes of landing the veteran superstar. They may decide to revisit the option of signing the much younger forward.