Lakers Linked to Land 24-Year-Old Rising Superstar Next to Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers may have been handed a significant boost in their ongoing search for a reliable starting big this offseason.

Utah Jazz center has been the subject of Lakers interest, and the only possible hindrance was the Jazz. However, latest report indicates that the barrier may be broken.

According to NBA reporter Jake Weinbach, per Sam Amick, Kessler finds himself in a standoff with the Jazz over a new deal.

“The Lakers and Bulls are two cap-space teams that could emerge as potential suitors for the 24-year-old center,” Weinbach wrote. “However, Utah can match any offer sheet Kessler signs as a restricted free agent.”

This new development may potentially open the door for cap-space teams like the Lakers to make a play for the young center.

L.A. has had Kessler on its frontcourt radar for some time, as he is a high-upside addition who could improve its interior. He will also help the core around Luka Doncic.

How the Lakers Could Land Utah Star

Walker’s restricted status as a free agent means that any offer sheet he signs allows the Jazz to match and retain him. This limits any primary chance of signing him to an offer sheet or even pursuing a sign-and-trade scenario that compensates the Jazz adequately.

Kessler’s camp is reportedly demanding an extension around the mid-to-high level range. He has shown promise on his rookie-scale deal, but any injury campaign this year may have made the Jazz a little hesitant, thus creating the current impasse.

The Lakers, depending on offseason moves, will have good cap space to accommodate Kessler’s demands for an extension. They could extend a qualifying offer or craft an offer sheet that tests Utah’s willingness to pay top dollar for a rebuilding piece.

If the Lakers can structure a good offer for a sign-and-trade, the Jazz may be willing to listen. Although Utah’s leverage as a rebuilding team makes them selective and may not just be tempted by expiring contracts.

The Lakers’ interest indicates that Kessler will be a high-value addition, and if the situation with Utah persists, he may be a priority target for their front court.

Kessler’s Fit Next to Luka Doncic

At 7-foot-2, Kessler is one of the young, imposing bigs in the league. Since entering the NBA in 2022, he has been on an upward trajectory, albeit playing for a relatively non-contender like the Jazz.

His development made major strides last year as he began showcasing his double-double game to add to his blocking talents. He took that form into the 2025-26 season but only lasted five games before it ended for him due to a shoulder injury.

It was a big blow for Kessler just when it looked like he had improved his scoring as well. The Jazz know that they have a serious frontcourt talent in their hands and don’t want to let him move on for free.

The Lakers will benefit immensely from Kessler’s addition. While not a stretch big, he excels as a defensive rim protector and lob threat. The Lakers have struggled with rim protection ever since they traded Anthony Davis.

Kessler is a long-term frontcourt piece the Lakers can get. Although they would hope that his last long-term injury was just a one-off scenario.





