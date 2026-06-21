Lakers Learn Trade Price for 22-Year-Old Star Center to Pair With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a starting big this offseason may see them venture into a familiar trade environment with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dereck Lively II has emerged as a name to watch. While not the highest profile of acquisition, the 22-year-old center represents a high-upside, long-term fit alongside Luka Doncic, who was also acquired from Dallas.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha has indicated that landing Lively would be challenging but not impossible.

“There’s just certain guys that you’re not giving up, almost regardless of what the price, the ask is,” Buha said. “Lively is not on that tier or that level, so I would say he is gettable. Now for the Lakers, you have the challenge of the history with the Lakers and the Mavericks … I would assume after Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively is probably the No. 2 guy that they view in terms of long-term asset here.”

The Mavericks are reportedly looking to move their other big player in Daniel Gafford, this offseason. It makes it hard to imagine that they’ll part ways with two of their major frontcourt stars in the trade window.

How the Lakers Can Get Lively

Lively is still on his team-friendly rookie-scale deal and is set to earn around $7.2 million next season. Dallas exercised his fourth-year option, meaning he will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. He is 22, and the Lakers could wait and get him on a free next year—assuming the Mavs don’t offer a lucrative extension, which is very unlikely.

Lively’s current deal fits well under the Lakers’ cap, and any extension talk will also be within their limit. As such, an offseason addition is a good shot, and getting him now, in his last year, allows the Lakers to avoid major overhauls while they solve their need for size and rim protection.

The deal to get Lively should be simple, and a straightforward one like other trades, except this one hinges on the Mavs’ reluctance to trade him. Asking the franchise to relinquish a young, athletic rim protector will require something tangible in return.

“So to be giving up a piece of their core, and a guy who has been someone that the fanbase has really enjoyed, I think you are probably starting with two firsts, and that could be the 25 pick and a future first,” Buha added. “I think that would probably be the starting point for a Lively conversation. It’s up to the Lakers in how they view that, if that’s attainable or not.”

To sweeten any deal, the Lakers could add pieces with players like Dalton Knecht or Jarred Vanderbilt been heavily viewed as tradable pieces.

Lively’s Potential Impact in L.A. Next to Luka Doncic

This past season was a forgettable one for Lively. He played only seven games because of injuries, and his absence clearly impacted Dallas’ defensive setup.

He brings athleticism and defensive instincts to the frontcourt, something that Doncic will know too well from his time with the Mavericks. During Lively’s rookie season in 2023-24, Dallas reached the NBA Finals, and his combination with Doncic was a huge factor

Lively is a long-term piece, one that could have the Lakers settled in their center position for years. There is room to grow offensively for the 7-foot-1 center, but injuries have no doubt limited his production.

Lively does not represent a win-now piece that the Lakers reportedly want. However, they are also targeting sustainable contention, and the young center could be valuable.





