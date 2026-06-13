Lakers Proposed to Land $151 Million Star Frontcourt Duo Around Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to an array of frontcourt additions this offseason to build a more balanced and athletic roster around superstar Luka Doncic.

The Lakers are considering a lot of options for their targets, with roster fit and cap flexibility the main focus. Many stars have been proposed as good targets.

One of the more grounded proposals involves trading for Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton while also signing free agent Robert Williams III, and re-signing incumbent reserve big Jaxson Hayes.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, this combination represents an appealing approach.

“I think this would be close to my dream scenario in terms of what is actually realistic,” Buha said. “Like, of course, if you can get a Walker Kessler, a Jalen Duren, a Dereck Lively, if there is a way to pry Isaiah Hartenstein from OKC or Jarrett Allen maybe, there are some guys that I like a little more than Claxton.”

In the proposal, Claxton would slot in as the starting center, Williams, who is bulkier, as the backup, and Hayes returning as the third-string option for versatile minutes, and he won’t cost much to retain.

How the Lakers Can Make This Work

The Lakers have been linked with both Claxton and Williams as potential additions. However, a move for the two together looks wild but doable with careful cap considerations.

Claxton is under contract through 2027-28 on a four-year, $97 million guaranteed deal. His contract is interesting because it is a declining structure, which makes him attractive for a contender like the Lakers.

L.A. could potentially acquire him by sending out expiring contracts like Rui Hachimura, young pieces like Dalton Knecht, and draft compensation—packages that have been floated in mock trades.

Williams will be a free agent, which makes his case easier to navigate for the Lakers. Due to his injury history, the Lakers will not need to worry about breaking the bank to sign him. The Portland Trail Blazers paid him $13.2 million to see off the final year of his contract.

Hayes is an unrestricted free agent, and as a backup star, the Lakers won’t overpay to retain him. Collectively, this trio avoids overpaying for needed additions, and the franchise can still chase other significant additions.

New Lakers Frontcourt Next to Luka Doncic

Adding Claxton, Williams, and re-signing Hayes will most definitely give the Lakers a new shape in the frontcourt. Each star brings its own complementary strengths. Claxton is the starter with his length, mobility, and defensive instincts. Williams with physicality, while Hayes provides insurance and backup minutes.

“It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Claxton in a competitive situation, and his numbers have dipped a bit in the last couple of years,” Buha said. “But in terms of having a three-headed approach here with Claxton, Williams, and Hayes, all three elite lob threats and finishers.

“Robert Williams, I love as a backup, don’t love him as a starter because… he is not someone you can rely on to play 65 games or into the high 20 [minutes],” he added.

Claxton is 27, Williams is 28, and Hayes is 26. This makes it kind of a long-term frontcourt revamp for the Lakers, one that can enable their contention window under Doncic.

The Lakers will probably have to deal current starting center Deandre Ayton either in a separate package or part of the deal to bring in Claxton.