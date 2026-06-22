Lakers Projected to Trade 4 Key Players, 3 Draft Picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be generating the same amount of buzz as their Eastern Conference counterparts in the pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the door is not entirely shut in a move to L.A.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar has also been reportedly linked to the Lakers, who aim to build a serious contending core around Luka Doncic.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Amir Motameni, there is a possible framework that sends Antetokounmpo to Los Angeles in a direct deal.

In the proposed deal, the Lakers receive Antetokounmpo while they give the Bucks Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Maxi Kleber. They also get the Lakers’ 2026, 2031, and 2033 first-round picks, as well as any potential future pick swaps.

“This framework becomes far more realistic once the Lakers gain the flexibility to move additional future draft assets after completing their 2026 selection,” Motameni wrote. “That timing could align perfectly with Milwaukee’s decision-making window regarding Giannis’ future.”

The Bucks are faced with a rebuilding situation post-Antetokounmpo and are looking to maximize the value of their superstar. Antetokounmpo, 31, holds significant leverage, and while he has not formally requested a trade, there are serious interests in trading for him.

How the Lakers Can Make it Work

The first thing the Lakers will have to consider is fitting Antetokounmpo in their cap space. He is on a lucrative extension, and his addition will push the Lakers into the luxury tax threshold as they currently have Doncic on board.

There is the LeBron James situation still in the air as the Lakers have not decided how to proceed with his unrestricted free agency status. He could remain with a reduced deal, which could help in their Antetokounmpo chase.

Reaves is the biggest name included in the trade, and that means the Lakers will potentially forgo a lucrative extension to facilitate the deal. If the Bucks aren’t willing to take on Reaves’ salary, the Lakers find a way to involve a third team for additional assets.

The Lakers’ first-round picks, plus potential swaps, are tempting and may force the Bucks to consider their offer over other franchises.

“The real value, however, lies in the draft capital,” Motameni added. “Three first-round picks would give Milwaukee a chance to reshape its roster over multiple seasons. In today’s NBA, long-term flexibility is often just as important as immediate talent return.”

The hold back from the Lakers may be due to the fact that they don’t face moving a lot of pieces and assets for one major swing. L.A. needs an upgrade in several roster spots, and the front office may not put all its eggs in Antetokounmpo’s trade basket.

Will the Lakers Win the Battle For Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Despite the cost, an Antetokounmpo and Doncic-centered lineup is an instant championship contender. This could serve as motivation for the Lakers to seek a move.

The Lakers are reportedly not in the pole position for the Greek superstar as there is strong competition, particularly from Eastern Conference teams that are better positioned to offer win-now packages.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are two strong destinations for Antetokounmpo, and unlike the Lakers, they look willing to go all out for the trade, with the Heat reportedly offering a significant number of pieces and the Celtics considering a Jaylen Brown scenario.

Various sources close to the Lakers have acknowledged the appeal of landing Antetokounmpo if he becomes available. However, offers built on cap relief and future picks may not top other packages, which is why this framework that includes pieces like Reaves and Hachimura looks strong.