Lakers’ Projected Trade Package for Nikola Jokic Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are still caught in the middle of LeBron James’ future in the franchise. With an unrestricted free agency status, he can either choose to remain or move elsewhere.

The Lakers can also leverage his veteran value and swing. One massive, albeit tough, option would be to acquire Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ethen Hutton, a proposed deal would see the Nuggets receive James, Bronny James, the Lakers’ 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick swap. In return, the Lakers would land the three-time MVP center.

“To pull off a trade of this magnitude, not only would it cost the Lakers the league’s all-time leading scorer, but three first-round picks and a first-round pick swap in 2031,” Hutton wrote. “L.A. mortgages a significant chunk of their future, but pieces together one of the top star pairings in league history.”

This move would represent a massive pivot for the Lakers. James is nearing the end of his prime years, and pairing Jokic with a player like Luka Doncic will set up a championship-calibre core.

How the Lakers Can Get Jokic

This trade is almost impossible in the sense that the Nuggets consider Jokic untouchable. They reportedly are open to listening to offers from any other play but the Serbian big.

However, the NBA market has always been unpredictable, especially when it comes to balancing the books. Jokic is under contract through at least 2027-28 with a player option, and he carries one of the NBA’s highest cap hits. He will earn around $59 million for the 2026-27 season.

The Nuggets need to shed their cap space as they are well into the luxury tax territory and sit just below the first apron. The front office will have to make some tough decisions this offseason, moving some notable stars. They, however, can move notable earners like Jamal Murray, Anthony Gordon, and Christian Braun without touching Jokic.

To trade the Serbian center, Denver may consider, in this trade scenario, the volume of future picks and the James package.

For the Lakers, taking on Jokic’s deal would push them deep into luxury tax territory. But while it is expensive, it offers immense value given its production. James’ outgoing contract will give some space, and the Lakers won’t have to move a lot of pieces. Although they may be forced to re-sign key rotation players and free agents, or use exceptions to build depth around the new core.

How L.A. Would Look With Nikola Jokic

Jokic just completed another MVP-worthy season. He led the league in rebounds and assists while ranking in the top 10 in points. His all-around game is unmatched, and that is why the Nuggets want to keep him for as long as possible.

For the Lakers, Jokic will give them elite interior presence and playmaking. Their frontcourt gains a massive upgrade with a superstar who dominates without relying solely on athleticism — perfect for complementing Doncic.

The European connection is there between Jokic and Doncic, and the Lakers can be sure that they will get to see the most lethal combo in the League.

“Jokic and Doncic have already built notable rapport and are good friends on and off the court,” Hutton added. “This duo could set the Lakers up for title contention for at least the next half-decade.”

Los Angeles would have to sort out its defense even with the superstar duo. Neither Jokic nor Doncic is a lockdown perimeter defender, so the franchise will have to add supporting cast like wings with defensive upsides.