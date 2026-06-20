Hi, Subscriber

Lakers’ Projected Trade Package for Nikola Jokic Revealed

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Two
Getty
DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 21: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are still caught in the middle of LeBron James’ future in the franchise. With an unrestricted free agency status, he can either choose to remain or move elsewhere.

The Lakers can also leverage his veteran value and swing. One massive, albeit tough, option would be to acquire Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ethen Hutton, a proposed deal would see the Nuggets receive James, Bronny James, the Lakers’ 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick swap. In return, the Lakers would land the three-time MVP center.

“To pull off a trade of this magnitude, not only would it cost the Lakers the league’s all-time leading scorer, but three first-round picks and a first-round pick swap in 2031,” Hutton wrote. “L.A. mortgages a significant chunk of their future, but pieces together one of the top star pairings in league history.”

This move would represent a massive pivot for the Lakers. James is nearing the end of his prime years, and pairing Jokic with a player like Luka Doncic will set up a championship-calibre core.

How the Lakers Can Get Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

This trade is almost impossible in the sense that the Nuggets consider Jokic untouchable. They reportedly are open to listening to offers from any other play but the Serbian big. 

However, the NBA market has always been unpredictable, especially when it comes to balancing the books. Jokic is under contract through at least 2027-28 with a player option, and he carries one of the NBA’s highest cap hits. He will earn around $59 million for the 2026-27 season.

The Nuggets need to shed their cap space as they are well into the luxury tax territory and sit just below the first apron. The front office will have to make some tough decisions this offseason, moving some notable stars. They, however, can move notable earners like Jamal Murray, Anthony Gordon, and Christian Braun without touching Jokic.

To trade the Serbian center, Denver may consider, in this trade scenario, the volume of future picks and the James package. 

For the Lakers, taking on Jokic’s deal would push them deep into luxury tax territory. But while it is expensive, it offers immense value given its production. James’ outgoing contract will give some space, and the Lakers won’t have to move a lot of pieces. Although they may be forced to re-sign key rotation players and free agents, or use exceptions to build depth around the new core.

How L.A. Would Look With Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets battles Marcus Smart #36 of the Los Angeles Lakers for position during the second half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on March 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jokic just completed another MVP-worthy season. He led the league in rebounds and assists while ranking in the top 10 in points. His all-around game is unmatched, and that is why the Nuggets want to keep him for as long as possible.

For the Lakers, Jokic will give them elite interior presence and playmaking. Their frontcourt gains a massive upgrade with a superstar who dominates without relying solely on athleticism — perfect for complementing Doncic.

The European connection is there between Jokic and Doncic, and the Lakers can be sure that they will get to see the most lethal combo in the League.

“Jokic and Doncic have already built  notable rapport and are good friends on and off the court,” Hutton added. “This duo could set the Lakers up for title contention for at least the next half-decade.”

Los Angeles would have to sort out its defense even with the superstar duo. Neither Jokic nor Doncic is a lockdown perimeter defender, so the franchise will have to add supporting cast like wings with defensive upsides. 

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

0 Comments

Lakers’ Projected Trade Package for Nikola Jokic Revealed

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x