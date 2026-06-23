Lakers Proposed to Add $250 Million All-NBA Center in Major LeBron James Deal

One of the positions the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in fortifying is the frontcourt.

A new starting big next to Luka Doncic is on their agenda, as recent playoff shortcomings have exposed the need for rim protection, versatile defense, and size that can stretch the floor.

The Lakers have been linked with several players, both in the trade and free agency markets. The franchise may choose to go all out in its pursuit and land a long-term, proven piece.

According to For The Win’s Prince J. Grimes, one ambitious target is Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren.

“Holmgren isn’t the type of rim-running big Luka Doncic usually thrives with, but as the Lakers look to build around their new star, Holmgren does provide the type of defense necessary to cover for Doncic,” Grimes wrote.

OKC failed to repeat as NBA champions after falling in the Western Conference Finals. This may prompt its front office to consider exploring new options, which may involve moving some of the core stars.

How the Lakers Can Get Holmgren

A move for Holmgren will not be a run-of-the-mill type deal. His five-year rookie maximum extension will kick in this upcoming season, making him well committed to the Thunder. His contract is worth $239 million, potentially rising to $250 million.

The Thunder are projected deep into luxury tax territory, which makes his deal highly significant. The only reason they may consider moving Holmgren is to get cap relief for future flexibility.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka would need to assemble a serious package to make OKC move their star big. But they would first need a space to accommodate Holmgren. An opening could come in the form of LeBron James.

James will be an unrestricted free agent, and the Lakers are reportedly keen on keeping him only on a reduced deal. If not, instead of allowing him to move elsewhere, he could facilitate their frontcourt move.

“Is there a world where they’d package LeBron James in a sign-and-trade deal for Holmgren? The chances are probably slim, but there’s history here. LBJ won his first title and broke the all-time scoring record against OKC,” Grimes added.

James may welcome the idea of joining the Thunder, which has shown contention qualities in the past couple of years. They may also benefit from his veteran experience as they look to retain their championship place.

The Lakers also need to contend and could add future first-round picks, young talent, and salary-matching pieces to the deal because of James’ age. More realistically, the Lakers could also use their No. 25 2026 first-round draft pick and young pieces like Dalton Knecht or Rui Hachimura on an expiring deal, while also exploring multi-team deals to absorb salary.

What Holmgren Brings in Exchange for LeBron James

Holmgren, 24, was a Defensive Player of the Year runner-up this year. Considering that he lost to Victor Wembanyama is noteworthy enough.

OKC has rejected trade inquiries for Holmgren so far, committing him to that long-term deal as he is viewed as a cornerstone alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Holmgren would be an upgrade to the Lakers’ frontcourt with a championship pedigree and one of the valued pieces in a strong defensive unit, like OKC’s.

At 7-foot-1, Holmgren adds elite length and mobility to the roster as well as qualities the Lakers lack in frontcourt such as switchable defense, rim protection, and floor-spacing ability that will complement Doncic’s playmaking.