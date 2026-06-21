Lakers Proposed to Land $109 Million Star in Giannis Antetokounmpo Blockbuster

The Los Angeles Lakers’ pursuit of front-court upgrades this offseason could take various forms, either in the trade or free agency market.

One intriguing multi-team framework has them landing Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner in a deal that involves Giannis Antetokounmpo, although the two-time MVP heads elsewhere.

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Lakers could play a role in a potential four-team deal centered around Antetokounmpo heading to the Miami Heat.

The Lakers would receive Turner and Andre Jackson Jr. from the Bucks, addressing a key need for interior presence and rim protection alongside their core.5

In the proposed deal, the Heat will receive Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from Milwaukee, as well as Dalton Knecht from L.A.

The Detroit Pistons receive: Tyler Herro from Miami and Jake LaRavia from L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers receive: Turner and Andre Jackson Jr. from Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks receive: Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic from Miami, as well as Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, and Caris LeVert from Detroit, and Jarred Vanderbilt from L.A. They also get the No. 13, No. 25, future firsts plus swaps (via Miami).

In this framework, the Lakers are not in a position to land Antetokounmpo. Instead, they would benefit from Milwaukee’s reported desire to move Turner as part of any larger package for the Greek superstar.

How the Lakers Can Make This Work

Turner is on a four-year contract with the Bucks. His deal is worth $109 million and will see him earn $26.5 million next year. His deal includes a 15% trade kicker, which could complicate but not derail involvement in a multi-team deal.

The Lakers are in a good position to clear significant cap space this offseason. Players like LeBron James and Rui Hachimura may leave, which will open enough room for other additions like Turner.

The Lakers may not get Antetokounmpo, but they will still probably keep an eye on a serious addition to partner with Luka Doncic. Turner is certainly not that calibre of addition, but another important supporting piece.

The movement for another significant star may impact Austin Reaves, who is eligible for a lucrative extension. But the chances of the Lakers moving on from James, Reaves, and Hachimura are slim—especially when they are moving other depth pieces in this trade for Turner as well.

L.A. Benefits in Giannis Antetokounmpo-Centered Trade

Turner’s trade is no superstar acquisition, but certainly an upgrade to the center position for the Lakers. His first season in Milwaukee didn’t go according to plan as the Bucks missed the playoffs for the first time in years.

Turner’s usage and efficiency saw adjustments in a new system, which is not always easy, especially with the fact that the Bucks struggled throughout the season. Turner helped the Indiana Pacers reach the NBA Finals before joining the Bucks.

For the Lakers, Turner represents one of the options of a stretch big and fits as a modern center who can space the floor while also providing elite rim protection. His scoring and rebounding numbers dipped this past season, but he is still considered a good defensive presence in the interior.

Turner, 30, could be an experienced addition for the Lakers as they size up other offseason options. However, this deal is dependent on the Bucks moving forward to trade Antetokounmpo to the Heat.





