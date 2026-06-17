Lakers Proposed to Trade for 10-Time All-Star Center to Pair With Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are exploring different moves to upgrade the roster ahead of next season. This is part of their ongoing roster construction around Luka Doncic.

Various trade speculations have been floated, and according to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, there may be a three-team deal involving the return of former star Anthony Davis.

The other two teams involved in the proposed trade are the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz.

The Wizards receive the No. 2 overall draft pick from the 2026 NBA draft, Lauri Markkanen from the Jazz, as well as Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, the Lakers’ 2030 unprotected first-round pick, the 2032 unprotected first-round pick, and portions of pick swaps and additional draft assets.

The Jazz receive the No. 1 overall 2026 draft pick, Trae Young from the Wizards, as well as Jake LaRavia, the Lakers’ No. 25 overall pick, and portions of pick swaps, plus a 2033 second-round pick.

The Lakers then receive Davis, Ace Bailey from the Jazz, and two of their 2027 second-round picks, as well as two Wizards 2026 second-round picks.

How the Lakers Could Make This Work

In this move, the Lakers will be giving away some depth pieces, but considering what they will receive in return, it may be worth doing.

The Lakers have been linked to various trade discussions this offseason. By moving younger pieces like Knecht and Vanderbilt, there will be space to add upgrades.

The big focus in this trade would be on how to handle Davis’ salary. He is on a lucrative deal with a cap hit of $58.4 million in 2026-27. The outgoing salaries in this trade will not be enough to accommodate Davis’ space. The Lakers will have to do more to free up the cap.

LeBron James’ free agency status is an interesting scenario that the Lakers can benefit from. Even if he accepts a reduced salary to remain, he will still hover around the mid to high level. But if he leaves, as well as other free agents like Rui Hachimura, the Lakers can fit in Davis comfortably.

Bailey is still on his rookie-scale deal, which makes it a good get for one of the top young talents in the league.

There will be questions about the heavy draft capital and depth surrendered for Davis, who doesn’t have the best injury history. However, the Lakers appear prepared to prioritize contention.

What Davis Return Will Mean for Luka Doncic

Davis was one of the vital contributors for the Lakers in their last championship run in 2020. That is a long time now, but the franchise could do with his interior presence back in the roster.

Davis was part of the blockbuster trade that brought in Doncic to L.A. It hasn’t been the smoothest of periods for him ever since he left. Injuries have limited him to just 29 games since he left the Lakers to join the Dallas Mavericks in 2025. He hasn’t played a single minute for the Wizards since he joined at the trade deadline.

Davis, 33, remains one of the best two-way players in the league, capable of dominating the paint, protecting the rim, and stretching the floor. The Lakers have struggled in that aspect ever since he was dealt. He will be the perfect complement to Doncic.

“By executing this transaction, Los Angeles secures an unprecedented combination of immediate championship viability and elite young talent,” Robinson wrote. “Retaining Anthony Davis alongside the newly acquired Luka Doncic creates the most formidable interior-exterior tandem in modern basketball.”

Bailey just completed his rookie season for the Jazz, and he showed flashes of his potential. He will be an injection of youth to the Lakers’ roster.





