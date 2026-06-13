Lakers Receive Trade Update on 9-Time All-Star Point Guard After Major Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have been recently linked to a potential reunion between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after a recent report. Two years on from the pair leading the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals, a move to L.A. may be on the cards for Irving.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, that path appears blocked for now, and the Lakers may have to look elsewhere for a backcourt target.

“The Dallas Mavericks have been telling teams that Kyrie Irving isn’t available in trade talks,” Stein wrote.

Irving missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last year. This brought widespread speculation that the Mavs may be open to listening to offers for him.

The Lakers are aiming for a suitable championship-caliber co-star to pair with Luka Doncic. LeBron James’ future is uncertain, and even if he stays, he will turn 42 later this year. Austin Reaves has been a good secondary star, but he doesn’t feel like the ultimate contention co-star.

Why an Irving Deal Won’t Work for the Lakers

Lakers fans dreaming of a Doncic-Irving reunion in L.A. may need to reduce expectations, as Dallas values Irving’s mentorship with prized rookie Cooper Flagg and sees the duo as a building block moving forward.

The Mavs so much wanted Flagg to play alongside two veteran presences in Anthony Davis and Irving, however, injuries didn’t allow that to happen. Davis is gone now, but the chance to play with Irving is still on.

Dallas will probably show little appetite for dealing Irving, particularly to the Lakers. Since the Doncic trade, it is highly unlikely that both franchises will engage in another significant trade like this.

Irving is already well committed to the Mavs, having signed a three-year, $119 million extension last year. His salary is significant if the Mavs decide to move him, and it represents a risk for any acquiring team despite his track record of elite production.

At 34 years old, Irving’s injury history on a high-salary commitment could strain the Lakers’ cap flexibility as they aim to contend around a 27-year-old Doncic.

Notwithstanding the injury record, Dallas will most definitely demand decent returns to move Irving. Reaves may be one demand, but it will be a risk for the Lakers to give up a much younger and healthier player.

How a Doncic-Kyrie Irving Duo in L.A. Could Have Looked

There is a reason Irving has been linked to Los Angeles in the first place. Memories of him and Doncic in Dallas are still fresh as the ultimate backcourt duo.

Despite a short-lived stint together, they led the Mavs to the NBA Finals in 2024, something the Lakers have failed to do since the Bubble in 2020.

Doncic himself has praised Irving as an amazing player and the teammate he shared the most chemistry with in his career.

Irving has one of the most elite ball-handling skills in the league, and he can also score and playmake. He brought a creative flair that complemented Doncic’s vision. He joined Dallas before the 2024 trade deadline, and despite playing only half of the season, his combo with Doncic helped the Slovenian superstar maintain a career-high season in scoring.

Irving is a gamble, no doubt with his injuries but he is arguably a better backcourt option than Reaves going by experience and production.