Lakers Projected Trade Package for 24-Year-Old Future Superstar Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to explore ways to upgrade their frontcourt this offseason.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has come up on the Lakers’ radar as a possible target from the free agency market.

According to BasketNews writer Edvinas Kuzas, the Lakers could pursue a deal centered on acquiring the young defensive anchor to complement their roster built around Luka Doncic.

In a proposed trade, the Lakers would receive Kessler in exchange for DeAndre Ayton, Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt, their No. 25 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and a future second-round pick.

This would be a direct deal with Utah as the Lakers aim to get Kessler’s huge defensive upside and interior presence to their frontcourt.

How the Lakers Can Land Kessler

Kessler will be a restricted free agent this offseason which means that the Jazz can match offers to keep him. However, he will be eligible for higher pay and his demands could impact the cap.

“Kessler is expected to command a deal worth around $25-30 million per season as he enters restricted free agency,” Kuzas wrote. “While this represents a significant financial commitment, Kessler’s size, shot-blocking, rebounding, and long-term upside may justify the cost.”

The Lakers can make a move and absorb Kessler into their cap without immediate cap overload, though it requires parting with some assets. One such player is their current starting center Ayton.

The Lakers will be able to create a good cap space if free agents like LeBron James and Rui Hachimura move elsewhere. Although in Hachimura’s case, the Lakers would like to use him as a trade chip for another roster addition.

Investing in Kessler hinges on his proven defensive impact outweighing the financial outlay in a rising salary cap environment. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and the front office will prioritize fits that will enable the franchise to compete with Doncic.

Walker Kessler: Fit in L.A.’s Frontcourt

Doncic and a good center are a recipe for a contention team. He did it with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers haven’t found that suitable center partner yet for him. Ayton was brought in last summer but there have been some inconsistency problems with the center.

At 7-foot-2, Kessler is an excellent shot-blocker and rebounder, qualities that could anchor the paint. Although, he is not a floor spacer.

“The primary question for the Lakers is whether they are willing to invest heavily in a non-shooting center to play alongside Doncic,” Kuzas added. “Still, Kessler’s defensive upside could make him one of the most impactful targets available if Utah becomes open to a deal.”

Kessler’s outside shooting looks like a trade-off. In Dallas, Doncic played with stretch bigs who can pull defenders out of the paint. However, Kessler’s rim-running and help defense offer a different value that the Lakers can take.

They need defensive coverage as evidenced this season and could get that if they land the Jazz center. There aren’t many readily available stars at Kessler’s age and at a cap-friendly deal in the market.

The biggest challenge to this trade is the Jazz if they decide that they want Kessler to remain. At only 24-years-old, his upside can get them solid returns if he is in the trade market and not a free agent.





