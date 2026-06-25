EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
On Wednesday night, the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft took place.
Ishchenko is coming off a season where he averaged 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 45.1% from three-point range in 48 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday night, the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft took place.During the night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Los Angeles Lakers had made a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.Charania’s first post: “The Lakers and Mavericks have made a trade — L.A. sends No. 56 Vsevolod Ishchenko to Dallas.”Charania’s second post: […]
TRADE: Los Angeles Lakers And Dallas Mavericks Make A Deal