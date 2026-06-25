TRADE: Los Angeles Lakers And Dallas Mavericks Make A Deal

On Wednesday night, the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft took place.

During the night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news that the Los Angeles Lakers had made a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

Charania’s first post: “The Lakers and Mavericks have made a trade — L.A. sends No. 56 Vsevolod Ishchenko to Dallas.”

Charania’s second post: “The Mavericks sent cash to the Lakers for Vsevolod Ishchenko at 56, sources said.”

Ishchenko is coming off a season where he averaged 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 45.1% from three-point range in 48 games.