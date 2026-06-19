Lakers Projected Trade Package for Kyrie Irving Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are aiming for roster upgrades this offseason with eyes on several targets across multiple positions.

With a decent cap space, which could get even better, and several tradable assets, the Lakers will chase value in any trade.

According to Athlon Sports writer Nathaniel Holloway, one option for the Lakers involves pursuing Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving in a blockbuster trade — although the Mavericks may be hesitant to deal.

“While that may be the case, one team that could show interest in the star point guard is the Los Angeles Lakers, as they could try to reunite him with former teammates LeBron James and Luka Doncic,” Holloway wrote.

In a proposed trade, the Mavericks would send Irving to the Lakers in exchange for Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, and multiple first-round picks.

How the Lakers Can Get Irving

Despite missing the entire 2025-26 season recovering from an ACL injury, the Mavericks have expressed a desire to retain Irving. The Lakers would want to be first to capitalize if there’s any shift in the Mavs’ plans.

Irving, 34, is on a three-year, $119 million extension, which is a significant but manageable commitment the Lakers can carry if they move salaries.

Hachimura, Vanderbilt, and LaRavia’s outgoing contracts will be close, but not create enough space to accommodate Irving. They may be forced to move James, seeing how they are reportedly linked to other offseason additions.

The draft assets are included to sweeten the offer for Dallas. The franchise is reportedly interested in ushering in a new rebuild era under Cooper Flagg and will be active in moving some veteran pieces.

“While this trade could work out well for the Mavericks, they may elect to hold onto Irving for the future, and if they do decide to move him, they may want more in return in a potential trade,” Holloway added.

It remains to be seen if Dallas will deal another of its top stars to Los Angeles specifically. The Doncic trade last year didn’t leave everyone in Dallas pleased.

Kyrie Irving’s Potential Impact in L.A. With Luka Doncic

The move for Irving will have a significant impact on the Lakers’ roster. The Doncic connection is the first catch with a recent run to the 2024 NBA Finals in mind.

The Lakers desperately need to surround Doncic with stars he can work with and deliver a good postseason run. Bringing one of his former backcourt partners for chemistry is a first step.

Irving, in his healthy state, is one of the most elite ball-handling, scoring, and playmaking guards in the league.

Irving’s injury concern makes it a serious worry to trade for him. He has yet to play over 60 regular-season games since 2018-19. However, the Lakers can bank on his production when on the floor and take the risk.

While the Lakers will have a sorted offense with Doncic and Irving, on the defensive side of things, however, they will need support. At Dallas, they functioned well with a couple of athletic bigs in Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford.

The Lakers have been linked with Gafford in a separate pursuit for a frontcourt addition. A trade package together with Irving seems unlikely unless they include a decent piece like Austin Reaves.





