Report: Miami Heat Seeking $493 Million Trio After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes have taken over the early part of the 2026 NBA offseason.

All the chatter is coming out of the Eastern Conference right now, with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics most closely linked to making a splash for the Milwaukee Bucks star.

While the Heat were initially seen as standalone favorites to acquire Antetokounmpo, a report written by NBA insider Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line” concludes the Celtics have emerged as suitors for Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is undeniably the most coveted prize of this year’s offseason. A perennial NBA MVP candidate when healthy, Antetokounmpo is firmly viewed as a player who will change the fortunes of the franchise he lands with this summer.

Miami Heat Remain Most Aggressive for Bucks Star, as Plan for Big Three Comes Into Focus

According to NBA insider Brandon Robinson, the Heat, still firmly positioned in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, has had internal discussions about acquiring Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard following a potential deal for Antetokounmpo.

“To weaponize this pursuit, Miami is quietly evaluating who they can liquidate to assemble the ultimate asset puzzle,” Robinson wrote of Miami’s vision in striking a deal for Antetokounmpo. “The goal is singular: preserve superstar big man Bam Adebayo at all costs to form a devastating two-way frontcourt. Sources indicate that high-level organizational discussions in Miami have even floated the name of Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard as a potential high-leverage piece in a multi-team framework to inject the ultimate championship punch alongside a Giannis-Bam pairing.”

Landing two stars in one offseason is no walk in the park. Miami would already be parting ways with a haul of assets in a deal for Antetokounmpo, making a subsequent trade for Leonard — who is owed north of $50 million in the final year of his contract — would be a tall order.

The Heat has made it clear that everyone on the roster outside of Adebayo is available for trade. Reports have stated Miami’s offer to Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo includes four players and multiple draft picks. So what would the franchise have left in its possession to offer the Clippers for Leonard?

Leonard, soon to turn 35, is an aging star but still an elite one. He is coming off a season in which he averaged the most points of his 15-year career. If any team desires to acquire him, it’ll likely need to present quite the offer.

Despite Boston’s Emergence, Miami Appears Primely Positioned to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are ongoing debates over which team has the most enticing offer for Antetokounmpo. Many agreed the Heat has the strongest trade package considering the volume of young player assets and draft capital.

Others have pointed to the Celtics being able to offer the Bucks something the Heat cannot — a superstar. That is, 29-year-old star wingman Jaylen Brown.

Other reports have suggested the Bucks are hanging tight while they await more teams to potentially show interest in trading for Antetokounmpo. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers are three teams initially floated as suitors for Antetokounmpo, but recent reports have clearly indicated all three franchises have not factored into the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes so far.

It is very likely Antetokounmpo gets dealt to an inner-conference team after it was reported the 31-year-old Milwaukee star desires to stay in the Eastern Conference if he were to be traded.

That appears to leave the Heat and Celtics as the de facto frontrunners to land Antetokounmpo services.