Miami Heat Proposed to Land $248 Million Trio Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat is a no surprise candidate in an offseason trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After reportedly making a strong offer before the trade deadline, Miami will almost certainly revisit with another offer this summer.

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Heat may ditch their initial direct approach and opt for a potential four-team trade framework involving the Bucks, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies, which could send the two-time MVP to South Beach.

In the proposed deal, the Heat would acquire Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from Milwaukee. They also get Caris LeVert from the Pistons via a traded player exception.

The Bucks would receive Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis from Miami, as well as Isaiah Stewart from Detroit and Santi Aldama from Memphis. They would also get the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft owned by Miami, the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit, future first-round picks, swaps, and second-rounders.

The Pistons would get Tyler Herro from Miami, plus the No. 32 pick from Memphis.

The Grizzlies would receive Nikola Jovic from Miami, Kyle Kuzma from Milwaukee, and future second-round picks.

How the Miami Heat Can Make This Work

The Heat’s initial reported offer to the Bucks was centered around multiple pieces like Herro, Jaquez, and Ware, alongside future draft picks. However, this new proposal will give them not just Antetokounmpo but depth pieces as well.

Antetokounmpo has a cap hit of $58.4 million on his current deal for next season. Miami would need to absorb that massive salary while sending out enough outgoing salary. Herro is the primary outgoing salary piece in the trade.

Whatever approach the Heat may take — direct or multi-team trade — Herro is moved either way. As such, they will need depth, which may be tough to acquire with Antetokounmpo’s wages. Getting Portis and LeVert in addition to the Greek superstar is a good outcome. The Heat can utilize their TPE to facilitate LeVert, thus avoiding major cap problems.

Draft capital is key because this is the Bucks’ main ask for trading their franchise cornerstone. The first round picks give Milwaukee rebuilding flexibility.

For the facilitators, the Pistons get a good scoring piece in Herro, and the Grizzlies move out some salaries while also getting a young wing in Jovic and an experienced head in Kuzma.

Miami’s Complexion With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pairing Antetokounmpo with Bam Adebayo is Miami’s biggest reason for pushing for a blockbuster trade. The franchise wants to get back into contention fast.

Physically, a frontcourt of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo will be one of the best in the NBA. The two players combined will bring defense, rebounding, versatility, rim protection, playmaking, and scoring as well.

Miami’s culture, led by Pat Riley, has long been a selling point, with reports indicating Antetokounmpo has South Beach high on his list.

This big issue with a trade of this magnitude is getting a thin depth. The Heat are sending out Herro, Jaquez, Ware, Jovic, Jakucionis, and future picks as well. They would have to rely on veterans, minimum deals, and remaining young talent to fill the rotation.

Portis and LeVert are there, but the Heat might need to pursue additional wings or guards in free agency or smaller deals to maintain balance and support the duo of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.