Miami Heat Receive Major Insider Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks

In the past few days, the news of the Boston Celtics being close to acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo has floated around. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar was bound to be the main topic of trade discussions this offseason.

The Celtics’ name has definitely come up among teams interested in the two-time MVP. Reports have suggested a potential blockbuster trade, but they might not be close to a trade as highly believed.

According to NBA writer Sam Amico, those stories have been highly blown out of proportion.

“Despite some rumors making the rounds on social media (where else?), the Celtics and Bucks have not finalized or come close to agreeing on any sort of trade surrounding Antetokounmpo, multiple league sources told Hoops Wire.” Amico wrote.

With Milwaukee looking for a potential trade fit for their superstar, the Boston interest rose. However, sources indicate nothing substantial has materialized.

Miami Heat Get Positive Outlook on Trade Sweepstakes

Although this report means good news for the Heat, the Celtics do have a strong case to make a move for Antetokounmpo. However, his massive salary would require the franchise to clear substantial space, likely involving multiple players and future draft assets.

There have been rumors about Boston using its star Jaylen Brown in a trade. It could involve a direct team trade or a multi-team trade, but either way, it clears out Brown’s supermax salary, which is enough to accommodate Antetokounmpo.

Brown has been a key contributor to Boston’s recent success, and he earned strong MVP consideration this season. It makes him an attractive get for any franchise.

Although this looks doable on paper, the Celtics still maintain a strong commitment to Brown, and moving might not be at the top of their offseason to-do list.

If there is any chance the Celtics want to move Brown, they may seek multiple pieces and assets for him rather than just Antetokounmpo. However, the window to acquire the Greek star is very limited, and the Celtics might be tempted to jump into a win-now window and push for him.

The competition for Antetokounmpo is a tough one, as various teams from the East are also in a good position to make a trade. The Miami Heat are reportedly the favorites to land the Bucks’ superstar, which makes them the primary threat to any potential Celtics bid.

How Close is a Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

For now, it is uncertain how deep into the offseason before Antetokounmpo gets a new team. But a move to Boston appears far from imminent, which opens the door for Miami.

‘League sources who spoke to Hoops Wire over the past week or so still seem to think Miami is the frontrunner should Milwaukee go through with trading Antetokounmpo,” Amico wrote. “Some strongly believe he’ll be back in Milwaukee — and rather than trade Giannis, the Bucks will go after Memphis’ Ja Morant or another potentially available star.”

The NBA Draft, set for later this month, could speed up a trade for the Greek superstar, but a quick resolution for what would be the trade of the offseason doesn’t seem likely.

The Bucks are demanding a haul of assets to move Antetokounmpo, one that not many franchises can afford without involving multiple teams. As such, a potential trade may be a very complex one.

The appeal of landing Antetokounmpo is a good one, especially for Boston. The franchise would move on from the Jayson Tatum and Brown duo and create a terrifying frontcourt with Antetokounmpo and Tatum — this, of course, has to mean that Brown is used as a trade chip for the Bucks superstar.

Antetokounmpo turns 32 later this year, which makes a trade for him a win-now move. The Celtics may be willing to take that risk now as their current star duo approaches deep into their prime.

As for the other top Antetokounmpo suitor, the Heat continue to hold a very strong position in race for Antetokounmpo, according to numerous reports, and appear to still be the most aggressive in pursuing the 10-time All-Star from Milwaukee.