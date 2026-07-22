Did LeBron James’ Inner Circle Just Reveal Miami Heat Move Is Coming?

The speculation won’t die. Not until LeBron James reveals where he will play an NBA record-breaking 24th season.

In the wee hours of Tuesday night, X user “Cuffs The Legend,” who has connections to James’ inner circle, posted a picture of the four-time league MVP and hinted that a move to the Miami Heat is coming.

“Call Your Mother and tell her to turn ON her notifications,” Cuffs The Legend wrote in an X post.

The James-to-Miami speculation intensified after the Heat’s official YouTube channel put out a link to a live stream titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference.” Fans immediately took that as a sign that James’ move to the Heat was all but confirmed.

Later, the Heat removed the link from its YouTube channel, and a team spokesperson informed outlets that the post was a mistake and was only done out of preparation in case James chooses the Heat in free agency.

Miami Heat and LeBron James’ Connection Grows as Decision Seemingly Close

James has not made a decision yet, but the recent rumblings are pointing more toward a potential Heat reunion. Miami is among three teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers, that are believed to be the frontrunners for the 22-time All-Star.

Although that is what’s being reported, James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, maintains James has not made a decision.

“It’s his choice,” Paul said. “You cannot rush it. He’s earned the right not to be rushed. “You just have to be patient with him.”

Some believe James is deliberately prolonging his free agency to revel in the spotlight, to which Paul had a straightforward response.

“I think it’s important for people to understand: We’re not making this about attention and a spectacle,” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast. “It’s not about a ‘Decision’ or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We’re not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision. … It’s a business choice that he’s making. And I think as an athlete, why is it that an athlete has to rush his choice?”

Miami Continues to Sit Back and Wait

Paul also revealed teams have reached out Paul also revealed teams have reached out, wondering if there is anything else they can do to improve their chances of landing James. After waiting weeks for clarity, teams are naturally searching for any possible edge that could tell them they are at the top of James’ list.

“There’s been several people to call and say, ‘Hey, Rich, is there anything more we should be doing? We could be doing?’ ” Paul said on his “Game Over” podcast with Max Kellerman. “And my answer is, ‘No. We don’t need you to go above and beyond about anything. We understand it. It’s clear. All the messages have been sent.’ ”

During Giannis Antetokounmpo’s introductory news conference last week, Heat president Pat Riley confirmed the franchise is waiting on James’ decision but conceded he has no knowledge of which team James is leaning toward choosing.