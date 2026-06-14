Miami Heat Get Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update After New Insider Report

The NBA world might be entering the most seismic week of the 2026 offseason, as a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade appears imminent.

Last month, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem reported to the media that the franchise seeks to make a decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo before the NBA Draft. Amid an outpouring of reports, it clearly looks like that decision will be to trade the 10-time All-Star.

Standing above 28 teams are the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, the two most prominent suitors for Antetokounmpo, according to numerous reports.

With Miami and Boston looking to pivot back to contender status, both franchises are jockeying to secure Antetokounmpo from the Bucks. And only one can come away with the prize. That means one team is headed for an early offseason disappointment.

The Miami Heat Still Stand Out, According to a New Report

Reports of the Celtics’ interest in acquiring Antetokounmpo erupted in the second week of June, causing a lot of anxiety in hopeful Heat fans. However, according to Heat reporter Rob Murrows, Boston, unlike Miami, has some concerns about accelerating in its pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

“While rumors initially suggested Boston could become a major threat for Antetokounmpo, sources have indicated to me that the Celtics may not be pushing as aggressively as many expected,” Murrows reported. “Boston remains interested in monitoring the situation, but there is little evidence that the organization is all-in on sacrificing significant portions of its championship core to acquire the two-time MVP.”

This development is potentially game-changing for the Heat, which has been ultra-aggressive in attempting to acquire Antetokounmpo dating back to the trade deadline in February.

According to Murrows, the Celtics aren’t too sure Antetokounmpo would commit to the franchise long-term if he were to be acquired.

“Several sources have suggested that while Boston has not completely removed itself from the conversation, the organization is exercising caution,” Murrows wrote. “The uncertainty surrounding Antetokounmpo’s long-term commitment and the enormous financial implications of a blockbuster trade have reportedly prevented the Celtics from making an all-out push.”

Meanwhile, earlier reports concluded that if Antetokounmpo was to be traded to the Heat, he’d be open to signing a contract extension with the franchise.

Merging these developments would indicate the Heat is outpacing the Celtics in the race for Antetokounmpo and, considering Miami has reportedly offered trade package revolving around multiple players and future draft picks, it perhaps isn’t far-fetch to think Boston has a lot of ground to cover if it decides to make a stronger push to land Antetokounmpo.

Miami is Trying to Fend off Boston in the Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Sweepstakes

For weeks, it appeared no team would challenge the Heat in trading for Antetokounmpo. Only loose speculation connected the 31-year-old Milwaukee star to the Celtics.

But, more recently, multiple reports indicated the Celtics’ legitimate interest in acquiring Antetokounmpo, starting with NBA insider Jake Fischer reporting Miami had grown worried Boston would swoop in and steal Antetokounmpo.

Later, Yahoo Sports! NBA insider Kevin O’Conner reported the Celtics had reached the point of contacting the Bucks to explore what trading for Antetokounmpo would require.

Miami carries the benefit of being familiar with Milwaukee given both franchises first discussed a potential deal for Antetokounmpo four months ago.

But, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted recently, the Celtics front office has consistently operated in silence; perhaps there is more behind the Boston-Antetokounmpo connection that remains unknown to the public.