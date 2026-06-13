Miami Heat Receive Alarming Insider Message on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

When basketball fans aren’t watching the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks fighting for the Larry O’Brien trophy, they have the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes to follow.

As the NBA Finals have reached a late stage, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have emerged as the reported top two suitors for Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP and 2021 NBA champion appears to be closing in on joining a new team after 13 triumphant seasons in Milwaukee.

With the Heat and Celtics jockeying for position, the Bucks are assessing offers and deciding exactly what they desire in a deal for Antetokounmpo.

Miami Heat Receive Highly Unfavorable Message on Trade Sweepstakes

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, NBA insider Kevin O’Conner believes the Celtics are better positioned than the Heat to execute a potential Antetokounmpo blockbuster.

“I just think Jaylen Brown is the best possible piece that could be put on the table for the Bucks,” O’Conner expressed. “Better than anything Miami can offer. Tyler Herro? I mean, are you kidding me? The Miami offer is nothing special.”

O’Conner believes the only thing distancing the Celtics from landing Antetokounmpo is getting other teams involved to help facilitate a trade.

“That puts Boston in my opinion at the top of the list. It’s just a matter of finding other dance partners to make this work,” O’Conner said. “It’s not an easy one for one deal.”

O’Conner was the first to report the Celtics’ emergence in the race for Antetokounmpo, saying the Boston front office has begun maneuvering in hopes of striking a blockbuster deal for the 31-year-old Milwaukee star.

“Boston is open to training anybody besides Jayson Tatum,” O’Conner reported on his podcast earlier this week, “and that doesn’t necessarily mean they land Giannis at the end of the day, but I do believe based off of everything at all, the conversations I’ve had is that the Celtics are in a Giannis.”

Rumors linking the Celtics to Antetokounmpo erupted as soon as Boston was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Slowly, speculation evolved into a legitimate discussion.

O’Conner Diminishes Miami’s Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo, But Heat Fans Would Beg to Differ

O’Conner degrading the Heat’s trade package will draw some strong reactions, especially considering there were reports confirming the Bucks displayed heavy interest in Miami’s offer for Antetokounmpo ahead of the trade deadline in February.

Reports say what the Heat is offering for Antetokounmpo now is similar to the package Miami presented to the Bucks four months ago. That alone demonstrates the Heat do not, in fact, have a weak offer.

Most reports continue to say the Heat has offered a package very close to the following:

Kel’el Ware

Tyler Herro

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kasparas Jakucionis

No. 13 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Future first round picks

The Celtics might feel confident in their chances of landing Antetokounmpo because of Jaylen Brown, who in all likelihood would be the centerpiece of Boston’s offer to Milwaukee.

Of all the players the Heat can offer, the Celtics clearly have the best individual player to throw into the deal. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the Celtics have the leg up in the race for Antetokounmpo.

Some reports have said the Bucks would accept Brown in a deal but only out of the intention they would immediately flip him for more assets. If Milwaukee likes the idea of trading Brown after receiving him from Boston, that could play a significant factor in how the Bucks treat the Celtics’ offer.

If not, it is hard to imagine the Bucks wouldn’t consider the Heat’s trade package more — especially considering Milwaukee and Miami’s negotiations involving Antetokounmpo date back to February.