Report: Miami Heat Expected to Lose All-Star After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Miami Heat takes the cake in the early stages of a wild 2026 NBA offseason.

The Heat achieved its long-coveted dream of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami sent off multiple rising star-to-star caliber players — all ages 26 or younger — along with heavy draft capital in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

As is the case with every team after a landscape-shaking blockbuster, many are asking what is next for the Heat. Where does the franchise now look to continue building out the roster around its two-time NBA MVP? And what’s the deal with the existing players on the team?

Miami Heat Will Be Forced to Make a Major Pivot if All-Star Wing Walks

With Miami surrendering a chunk of its depth to acquire Antetokounmpo, it is fair to question if the roster has enough to immediately contend in the Eastern Conference. And if the Heat loses Norman Powell, its lone All-Star from last season, that’ll undeniably be a significant loss.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Heat, now with Antetokounmpo as the centerpiece of the franchise, is in serious jeopardy of losing Powell in free agency.

“They’re gonna lose their All Star, Norman Powell. … Unless he takes a crazy discount, he’s gonna be gone,” Windhorst said on Tuesday’s “Get Up.”

Powell, 33, is set to enter unrestricted free agency after playing out a five-year, $90 million contract. Powell, who is coming off his first All-Star appearance, was arguably Miami’s brightest performer last season, as he averaged 21.7 points per game (the second-highest of his career) while shooting 47% from the field and 38% from the 3-point line.

Powell fits the profile of a player who would fit wonderfully alongside Antetokounmpo, but adding the 10-time All-Star from Milwaukee will force the Heat into tighter financial boundaries that’ll make it challenging to retain Powell.

Miami Must Build Promptly Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Heat has no time to waste. The face of the franchise is going-on 32 years old and at the peak of his powers. If Miami wants to maximize the next four seasons of his career — a stretch that could lead Antetokounmpo to the end of his prime — there isn’t much time to experiment.

“They don’t have a team yet,” Windhorst said of the Heat. “They’re gonna have to build out (the roster). You need shooting in this day and age; they don’t have that. They have to make sure (Andrew) Wiggins is in the fold. Wiggins can now be plucked elsewhere, but I do believe he’ll stay there.”

Miami doesn’t have much at its disposal to work it. Perhaps the best it can do now is explore veteran minimum deals or players who could satisfy the mid-level exception.

As presently constructed, many would contend the Heat doesn’t have enough to challenge the NBA champion New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference, much less make a run at capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

It may take a year, as Windhorst points out, for the Heat to transform its roster into a legitimate title contender. Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign a contract extension with Miami starting Jan. 6, 2027. But Antetokounmpo would probably prefer the Heat makes more win-now moves this offseason.