Miami Heat Receive Major Insider Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Push

The Giannis Antetokounmpo rumor mill continues to buzz as the NBA world braces for a blockbuster.

While there remains a slim possibility Antetokounmpo remains in Milwaukee, most signs point to an imminent trade, ending the 10-time All-Star decade-plus run with the Bucks.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics continue to draw the strongest connection to Antetokounmpo, with an outpouring of reports suggesting Antetokounmpo would be open to being dealt to either franchise.

With the NBA Draft fast approaching, we may be on the very cusp of the first blockbuster of the 2026 offseason.

Miami Heat Continues Strong Push After Celtics Insider Drops Report

According to Boston Globe reporter Gary Washburn, with the Celtics still unsure about making a stronger push for Antetokounmpo, the Heat’s position in the trade sweepstakes remains strong.

“I don’t think [Antetokounmpo] is gonna be a Celtic, and that’s just from what I’m hearing,” Washburn said on NBC Sports Boston. “I think the Celtics are gauging what it would take to get Giannis to Boston and trying to figure out whether they want to move Jaylen Brown.” (h/t @WadexFlash on X)

Multiple reports in recent days have concluded the Celtics still have some concerns about making a blockbuster trade and that the franchise has not firmly established itself in the running for Antetokounmpo like Miami has.

“I do think Miami has the edge on this,” Washburn expressed, “but I do think Boston is kinda sniffing around. … What is exactly Milwaukee looking for? Who is the third team involved? Because there’s gonna have to be a third team involved.”

Boston May Have Some Trepidation Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit

As is often the case in making a superstar available for a trade, a franchise risks upsetting that player if he hears his name in rampant trade speculation.

And if that player isn’t traded even after all the buzz, it could hurt the team’s chances of maintaining that player’s commitment.

That’s one of the “stumbling blocks” the Celtics are faced with in their pursuit of Antetokounmpo, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“It would potentially require the team to break up the successful duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum,” Windhorst wrote. “Regardless of how quiet a team keeps its talks, there’s always fallout with the players involved in them.”

The Celtics involvement in the race for Antetokounmpo is believed to stem from the desire to inject the dominant frontcourt game of the Bucks star into the perimeter-oriented Celtics offense to generate a scheme few teams could hang with.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP and one-time Defensive Player of the Year, certainly fits wonderfully on paper alongside Tatum and the Celtics.

Washburn also reports Boston intends to land Antetokounmpo without having to trade Brown, but that might be an unattainable goal … unless that notion was put out there simply to avoid losing Brown’s commitment if he isn’t traded this offseason.

Windhorst reported earlier the Bucks aren’t blown away by the Heat’s offer, which doesn’t necessarily mean Miami doesn’t have a strong shot at landing Antetokounmpo. But it does mean the door swings open for the Celtics — or any other suitor — to make an offer that is potentially more attractive.