Miami Heat Receive Major Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit

The NBA world is bracing for a potential new beast in the Eastern Conference, as the Miami Heat’s involvement in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes continue to produce headlines.

As the NBA Finals have heated up, Miami has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner to land Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP and 10-time All-Star, and the Bucks appear prepared to part ways after 13 triumphant seasons.

The Heat and Bucks are reportedly undergoing ongoing negotiations regarding a deal for Antetokounmpo. But as that has happened, another team has suddenly emerged in the race for the 31-year-old superstar.

Report Says Miami Heat Still Stands Firmly as the Favorite for Bucks Star

According to NBA reporter Gery Woelfel, the Heat remain atop Antetokounmpo’s trade wishlist, even as the Boston Celtics have emerged in the running for the Milwaukee star.

“As I tweeted several weeks ago,” Woelfel wrote in an X post, “Miami is still his preferred destination.”

This is a particularly significant development because NBA insider Jake Fischer reported earlier this week that Miami has concerns about Boston’s emergence in the race for Antetokounmpo.

Woelfel also notes that while Miami remains in a strong position to acquire Antetokounmpo, other teams may submit offers to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo right before the NBA Draft.

“The Heat still remain the most likely team to acquire Antetokounmpo, but the draft isn’t until June 23,” he wrote. “That means some other teams won’t show all their cards until the last minute in this high-stakes poker game.”

Woelfel also denies earlier reports stating Antetokounmpo lacks confidence in the Heat’s ability to immediately contend for a championship.

Woelfel’s report arrives on the heels of esteemed NBA insider Kevin O’Conner reporting the Celtics have begun making calls in efforts to pursue Antetokounmpo.

For weeks, rumors linked the Celtics to Antetokounmpo, with some suggesting the 2021 NBA champion is enamored by the idea of playing for a historic franchise like Boston.

Although Antetokounmpo potentially heading to Boston has stepped up from mere speculation to a realistic possibility, it appears the Heat still has the leg up in the race when considering the totality of what’s currently being reported by most NBA insiders.

Miami’s Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Revolves Around Multiple Players, Picks

While it is unclear the exact offer the Heat has submitted to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo, virtually all reports have concluded Miami is ready to trade as many as four players, its top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and multiple future draft picks.

Many reports have suggested the Heat has offered the following package:

Kel’el Ware

Tyler Herro

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kasparas Jakucionis

No. 13 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Future first round pick

Multiple variations similar to the above package have been projected. However the final package for Antetokounmpo looks like, Miami is ready to part ways with more assets than perhaps any other team in the running for Antetokounmpo.

O’Conner reported the Celtics are prepared to make everyone on their roster available for trade except for star forward Jayson Tatum, but it is more likely than not Boston won’t offer nearly as many draft picks as the Heat. And that may make the ultimate difference in the end.

What is clear is Antetkoumpo wants to head to a franchise that is ready to compete for a championship; that factor perhaps gives the Celtics the advantage.

As the NBA Draft gets closer, it’ll be intriguing to see if the Celtics increase their involvement in the pursuit of Antetokounmpo. But right now, as Woelfel notes, the Heat is Antetokounmpo’s preferred team.





