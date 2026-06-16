Miami Heat Proposed to Trade for Celtics’ 5-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Deal

The Miami Heat are one of the potential landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, as the Milwaukee Bucks are willing to trade him.

The Heat reportedly have a strong offer for Antetokounmpo; however, if his interests lie elsewhere, like the Boston Celtics, Miami may take a swing at another big-name star.

According to a scenario floated by NESN, there is a potential three-team deal that could redirect Celtics star Jaylen Brown to South Beach while sending the two-time MVP to Boston.

In the proposed trade, the Celtics receive Antetokounmpo while the Heat receive Brown.

Milwaukee receives Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis from Miami, as well as Hugo Gonzalez from Boston. It also gets a 2026 first-round pick (via Boston), a 2026 first-round pick (via Miami), a 2030 unprotected first-round pick (via Miami), and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick (via Boston).

The Heat reportedly came close to a deal for Antetokounmpo before this years’ trade deadline. They will revisit their offer this offseason, but may look to find an alternative if they don’t get him.

How Miami Heat Could Land Brown

Antetokounmpo has reportedly focused on Miami as his preferred destination, but the Celtics’ interest makes it complex. This may potentially force the Heat to pivot or get creative in asset packaging.

In the trade framework, Miami would still be involved in the Antetokounmpo trade, just not getting the Greek superstar. Brown, however, represents the best possible outcome if they don’t get him.

Just like Antetokounmpo, Brown commands a significant salary. As such, the Heat will still follow their initial approach of shedding salaries to accommodate the Boston star.

Brown is on a five-year, $285 million supermax extension he signed in 2023. He is one of the league’s highest-paid players, and Miami will be taking on his salary.

Sending out the likes of Herro, Jaquez, and Ware would create a decent space to fit in Brown. This will thin Miami’s depth, but it was their original pitch to get Antetokounmpo.

This framework is a win-win for all parties involved. The Heat want Antetokounmpo, but they already have a frontcourt presence in Bam Adebayo. The Celtics don’t have a strong frontcourt presence, but have a two-way guard in Brown that may help the Heat.

Seeing how Miami is also in a strong position for Antetokounmpo, they may be unlikely to help Boston to facilitate a move, as they are also a competitor in the Eastern Conference. Unless it comes down to Antetokounmpo choosing to move to the Celtics.

Celtics Star’s Potential Impact in Miami

Brown would instantly position the Heat as a powerhouse in the East. After the kind of season he had this year, he has been speculated to move elsewhere to be the main man. Miami is not a bad destination, as they will compete with him for a roster spot.

Compared to Herro, Brown is a better, more consistent scorer and defender, which makes him an upgrade. A former Finals MVP and All-NBA star, he will add playoff experience to the roster as the Heat look to break free from their play-in tournament cycle.

Whether Miami follows a direct Antetokounmpo pursuit or a rerouted star like Brown, its offseason hinges on bold moves. Landing either elevates their title odds.