Miami Heat Projected to Trade 4 Stars, 3 Draft Picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat has positioned itself as one of the main contenders to acquire Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat had reportedly tabled an offer before the trade deadline, and it was a strong proposal centered on Tyler Herro. With the Bucks open to moving their two-time MVP, Miami will revisit and potentially sweeten its bid to pair the Greek superstar with Bam Adebayo in South Beach.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Alex Golden, the Heat may have to part ways with as many as four key players to land Antetokounmpo.

The Heat will have to give up the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, a future first-round pick, another future first-round pick, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson, and Kasparas Jakucionis.

“The Bucks have made it clear that they do not want the large salaries of Tyler Herro or Nikola Jovic, nor can any deal with Jovic involved be completed until July 6th,” Golden wrote. “The recent news is that Detroit will be a potential landing spot for Tyler Herro, which would then give the Bucks even more assets to discuss.”

A multi-team framework could be welcomed, allowing Herro to move elsewhere and give the Bucks additional assets.

Why This Miami Heat Package Could Work

In this deal, the Heat will meet all requirements set by the Bucks for moving Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee will want to navigate life after its franchise cornerstone is gone and will want it to be as smooth as possible.

With depth pieces, the Bucks can stay competitive to avoid any tanking season. The draft picks also provide options to get young talents into the roster or use them as trade chips.

“Having this second lottery pick in the upcoming draft is not only the chance to take two swings at potential stars, but it also gives you more ammunition to move up in the lottery,” Golden added. “The fan base will be desperate to root for someone new, and having two lottery picks playing alongside each, growing and learning together, will be important.”

For the Heat, if they find a separate deal for Herro to facilitate the Antetokounmpo trade, they will have cleared a good space. It means that everyone gets what they want — Miami gets Antetokounmpo while the Bucks don’t have to deal with Herro’s salary.

The Heat will have to find teams ready to take on Herro while delivering some reasonable assets in return.

What Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo Means For Miami

In any chance that the Heat keeps Herro and brings in Antetokounmpo, the franchise will have a solid core to compete. But it will be an expensive one to control.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is clearly a win-now piece and will be joining the Heat while still commanding a significant contract.

Keeping Herro out of the deal helps preserve scoring and playmaking, but it means that potential extra assets will have to leave Miami. Losing the likes of Jaquez Jr., Ware, and others means that the Heat will have a thin depth, which makes it paramount that Herro is moved if Antetokounmpo comes.

Whether this package closes the deal or requires further negotiation, only time will tell, but the main decision will fall on the Bucks.