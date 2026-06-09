Miami Heat Receive Eye-Opening Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks

With every passing day, a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade being announced feels more imminent.

Reports emerged last week saying the Miami Heat was staring to zero in on a trade for Antetokounmpo, the 31-year-old Milwaukee Bucks star who is set to find a new home.

The Heat appear set to make a major transition this summer. Acquiring Antetokounmpo would be a significant first step in changing the franchise’s fortunes. Other reports suggested the Heat will be aggressive in making another big move to surround Antetokounmpo will help.

Miami Heat Get Big Report on Trade Talks Regarding Bucks Star

The Heat and Bucks have reportedly been negotiating a deal for Antetokounmpo for several weeks. At this point, it appears the Heat possesses the best overall package for Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks are strongly considering agreeing to a trade.

According to Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, the Heat has submitted its offer and await the Bucks’ final decision.

While it is still unclear the exact package Miami has offered Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo, Jackson reported earlier this month that the a realistic offer revolves around Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and two future first-round picks, potentially with pick swaps.

There are other teams that could step in and attempt to upstage Miami’s offer for Antetokounmpo, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported, but there is strong belief Antetokounmpo has the Heat at the top of his wishlist, which gives Miami nearly decided advantage over other suitors.

“I think Miami is a strong contender to trade for him at this moment,” Windhorst said Monday. “I think there’s other teams who can [or] will make compelling offers by the draft. But that’s a place Giannis wants to play. I think that’s a place that would sign him.”

Bucks Insider Believes Miami Can Offer Best Package

There’s been some discussion about which team in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes can offer the Bucks the best package of assets.

While it is true the Heat doesn’t possess a blue-chip name, which is often considered the bare minimum to acquire a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber, the franchise has a treasure trove of draft capital and multiple enticing young players with intriguing potential.

Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski believes no team can put together a stronger package than the Heat. Owczarski projected the Heat’s offer to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo will include Herro, Ware, Jaquez, either Nikola Jovic or Kasparas Jakucionis, three first round picks (2026, 2031, 2033) and pick swaps in 2029 and 2032.

It would be hard for the Bucks to not consider this offer the most intriguing. They would receive players to help them stay competitive in the present while possessing a strong blueprint for the future.

It is plausible to assume the reason the Bucks haven’t accepted the Heat’s offer yet is because the NBA Finals are yet to conclude. It would be appropriate to make a trade once the season finishes for the remaining two teams.

Milwaukee could also be waiting for other teams to submit their offers. The Heat appear to have the leg up, but in the unpredictable business of the NBA, we’ve come to learn that anything can happen.