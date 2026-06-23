Report: Miami Heat Get Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Contract Extension Update

At last, the Miami Heat’s desperately-coveted goal has been achieved. Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming to South Beach.

In the dark hours of Monday night, the Heat and Milwaukee Bucks agreed to one of the largest blockbuster trades in NBA history, sending Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to Miami in exchange for a haul of assets.

Having lost a significant portion of its young assets — including Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis — the Heat face the challenge to build out the roster around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Everything centers around Antetokounmpo and his long-term commitment to the franchise.

Miami Heat Receive Good News After Blockbuster Trade

According to The Athletic, Antetokounmpo is prepared to sign a contract extension with Miami when he becomes eligible on Jan. 6, 2027.

“The next step for Miami? Signing Antetokounmpo to an extension, which he will reportedly agree to when eligible with Miami,” the report said.

According to ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks, Antetokounmpo — who is under contract through the 2026-27 season and has a $62.8 million player-option for the following seasons — can sign a four-year, $275 million contract if he opts into his deal or a three-year, $214 million contract if he opts out. Marks notes opting out would yield Antetokounmpo a more lucrative deal.

Miami was prepared to receive Antetokounmpo’s long-term commitment well before Monday night’s trade. According to numerous earlier reports, the 31-year-old former NBA MVP had the Heat among a shortlist of teams he would be open to signing a contract extension with if he were to be traded.

Looking to quickly transition to contender status, the Heat need to confirm Antetokounmpo’s services for the long run to confidently make more moves to strengthen the roster.

Miami’s Transformation Underway After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Heat had eyes on Antetokounmpo dating back to before the trade deadline in February. The franchise was very-much ready to mortgage a chunk of its future to land the 10-time All-Star and assemble a contender around him and Adebayo, the 29-year-old big man.

As The Athletic notes, Miami’s time has only just begun.

“The Heat still have a lot of work to do, and we know their roster remains incomplete and lopsided,” The Athletic wrote. “Miami is pairing Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo as its franchise mainstay. The Heat also have Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jović and Davion Mitchell as veterans on the roster. We can expect to surround these two big men. Portis will also join Miami, offering more depth to a loaded frontcourt.”

Miami isn’t working with a ton anymore. The Heat gave up many of its young players and nearly all future draft capital to acquire Antetokounmpo; subsequent moves will likely involve signing minimum-level veterans.

It is fair to wonder how competitive Miami’s roster will be in the first year of Antetokounmpo. It may take a year or two for the Heat to re-calibrate and map out the route it can take to surround the face of the franchise with winning talent.

Despite going through some turbulence, Antetokounmpo remains one of the top players in the NBA. Last season, the superstar forward averaged 27.6 points per game on a career-high 62.4% shooting from the field, albeit in limited games played.

If Antetokounmpo can stay healthy moving forward, Miami’s front office has an elite track record of building a contender around a megastar.

It may take some time, but the Heat may find itself back on top of the Eastern Conference soon.