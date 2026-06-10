Report: Miami Heat Named Strong Target for 7-Time All-Star, 2-Time Finals MVP

With Kawhi Leonard’s future with the Los Angeles Clippers not certain, the Miami Heat realize it has an opportunity at hand. Leonard and the Clippers may have reached a period in which splitting might be beneficial for both.

Leonard can join a contention roster while the Clippers get assets. The 34-year-old star will generate a lot of interest around the league.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the primary trade focus for many franchises this offseason, but Leonard is another high-impact option.

“Where Giannis does go is ultimately going to impact Kawhi Leonard,” Fischer said. “There are plenty of people around the league who look at Kawhi Leonard as basically the second biggest domino on the NBA trade market this summer, where if a team like a Miami or even a Detroit … but particularly Miami.”

The Miami Heat are aggressively pursuing a major star addition this offseason to elevate their contention window. The Heat have been stuck in a level that can only be described as not too bad but not too good either. The front office is determined to change that with a big-name star.

How Miami Heat Can Land Leonard

Acquiring Leonard will have a significant cap effect. It would require Miami to assemble a compelling trade package for the Clippers while also looking for ways to fit him in their wage structure.

Leonard will earn around $50.3 million next season on his current deal, which runs through that year. A max-level deal through his mid-30s may seem risky, and the Heat would need to manage the second apron carefully to preserve future flexibility.

Due to the Heat’s position in the luxury tax threshold, any deal for Leonard would likely involve sending out matching salary and assets rather than signing him outright.

The Clippers already moved James Harden this past trade deadline and moving Leonard will signal a rebuild. If the Heat can put forward a good offer that includes pieces and draft assets, the Clippers may be open to trade.

The biggest factor for Leonard going to South Beach will be Antetokounmpo. The Heat are reportedly frontrunners to sign the Greek superstar and were close before the trade deadline.

Miami reportedly put a bid centered around Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and draft selections. However, the Bucks held out and are expected to demand a massive haul for Antetokounmpo.

If a deal for the two-time MVP stalls or falls through due to the high asking price, Leonard becomes the logical pivot.

Kawhi Leonard’s Fit in Miami

If Herro isn’t included in the deal to sign Leonard, there is a possibility the Heat field a lineup having Bam Adebayo, Herro, and Leonard.

Leonard’s two-way game provides exactly the scoring punch and defensive versatility Miami often lacks in big moments. He averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season.

“If you don’t get your hands on the Greek Freak, who could be the next best available player to potentially swing a team from playoff team or play-in team to championship contender,” Fischer said. “Kawhi Leonard just finished another All-Star, All-NBA caliber season.”

Leonard turns 35 this summer and carries an injury history that has limited him at times, though he did play in 65 games this season. The Clippers may prefer to move him now that they can leverage than losing him for free.