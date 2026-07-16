Report: NBA Makes Decision on Bam Adebayo After Fight With Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat had already experienced one of the most dramatic offseasons in franchise history. Then something even more dramatic happened.

After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami was set to enter a new time with fresh championship aspirations.

Then, things got awkward.

Former Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were involved in an altercation in Las Vegas last week. This happened just weeks after Herro was traded to Milwaukee as part of the package that sent Antetokounmpo to Miami.

On Thursday, the NBA decided Adebayo will not be disciplined for the incident, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

NBA Makes Decision on Bam Adebayo

Vardon wrote that a league spokesperson confirmed the NBA will take no further action after discussing the situation with the players involved and the National Basketball Players Association.

“After discussing with the players involved and the NBPA, everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league,” the spokesperson said, according to Vardon.

The book closes here for two players who were once seen as the future of the Heat franchise and two players who spent seven seasons together in Miami. They were teammates through playoff runs — none more significant than a valiant run to the 2020 NBA Finals in the Bubble, where Miami pushed the heavily favored Los Angeles Lakers to six games.

Those days are a distant memory both because of circumstance and relationship. Herro and Adebayo were once two teammates sharing the podium after a playoff win. Now they might be off speaking terms for a while.

Especially when both players are now entering important chapters with new expectations.

And especially after a fight spills into the public.

Heat Once Viewed Adebayo and Herro as Cornerstones

The strange part about this entire situation is that Adebayo and Herro weren’t random teammates who briefly crossed paths in Miami.

They were supposed to be the faces of Heat basketball.

Miami drafted Herro in 2019 and selected Adebayo two years earlier, and the two quickly became the main components of a team that consistently found itself in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Of course, Miami also signed Jimmy Butler as a free agency in 2019, which helped start a new run.

Adebayo was eventually rewarded as Miami’s defensive anchor and franchise cornerstone, signing a massive contract extension. That created some resentment among multiple former Heat players who felt Adebayo was treated as the team’s “chosen one,” according to reports. Herro was one of those players.

While Adebayo starts his run with Antetokounmpo, who will be introduced as a Heat on Thursday, Herro’s situation is somewhat fuzzy.

There is speculation that the Bucks might trade Herro for additional assets on top of what they received for Antetokounmpo, which included Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis and heavy draft compensation.

They could also retain Herro, the 26-year-old former All-Star, and treat him as a building block for the future.