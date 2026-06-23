Report: Timberwolves Make Decision on Ja Morant After Julius Randle Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to keep churning after trading Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets.

Pivoting from Randle demonstrates the Wolves’ plans for Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid, both of whom will ascend to greater roles next season.

Possessing a superstar talent who has yet to reach his prime, the Wolves understand how important this offseason will be to help the franchise get over the hump. Minnesota has gone to the Western Conference finals in two of the last three seasons, but it is clear the team is still a piece away from challenging the top teams in Western Conference.

Will the Timberwolves Go After Ja Morant?

Perhaps the biggest hole on Minnesota’s roster is the point guard position. It was only a matter of time before speculation would connect the Wolves to disgruntled Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. But according to The Athletic, pursuing Morant is not in the Wolves’ plans this summer.

“The Wolves are not pursuing Memphis point guard Ja Morant, according to team sources, but will continue to canvas the league for other possibilities,” the report said.

Moving on from Randle appears to be a cost-cutting move more than anything. Randle was on a three-year, $100 million contract. As The Athletic notes, Minnesota is well below the first apron and, if it chooses, can make high-value roster moves this offseason.

“Or this could be just the first move in a multi-step roster restructuring,” The Athletic wrote. “The Wolves are currently $31 million below the first apron, with a roster full of good-value contracts. They have more flexibility than they have had in years, and Connelly could go out looking for another significant piece to bring a more dramatic change to the team.”

Table-Setting Remains a Big Need; Minnesota Knew Winning With Randle Was Unlikely

Perhaps the Wolves know better than anyone they are an elite point guard away from graduating to a legitimate NBA title contender.

While Anthony Edwards often handles the ball and can playmake, his natural tendency is to put the ball in the basket and demonstrate his elite scoring ability on all three levels. Minnesota brought in rising guard Ayo Dosunmu ahead of the trade deadline and, while the 26-year-old is locked into the franchise’s long term plans, his skillset also revolves around shot-making.

Pairing these scoring-minded guards with an innate table-setting point guard is what the Wolves need. Considering Morant’s playstyle, which is also rooted in self-creation, it makes sense why the Wolves don’t view the Memphis guard as a potential backcourt solution.

Minnesota’s last blockbuster before Monday also involved Randle, who was traded from the New York Knicks for Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota’s vision was to provide Edwards with a better-fitting big man, and while Randle and Edwards weren’t a misfit, it became clear to the Wolves that Randle as the second option wasn’t enough to compete for a championship.

Moving Randle will carve out more minutes for the young Joan Beringer, who showed flashes of promise last season, albeit in just 40 games played.

With the offseason just now starting to heat up, Minnesota remains on the clock to make another big move to continue building out the roster.





