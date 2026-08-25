Ex-Thunder Enes Kanter Still Insists On Playing In WNBA After League Denial

Former Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter Freedom remained defiant about his move to the WNBA despite the league’s decision to disallow his entry through the WNBA Draft next year.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that the WNBA ruled that Kanter, who changed his last name to Freedom, along with former NBA player Royce White, is not eligible for the WNBA.

However, during his appearance on FOX News, Kanter cited league rules and doubled down on his announcement that he is now identifying as a woman.

“Well, listen. Article 13, Section 1 says if you identify as a woman, then you’re allowed to play,” Kanter said. “I identify as a woman, sure. Yeah. So I can play.”

Enes Kanter Insists He Is Following WNBA Rules

Kanter added that he is just following the rules in declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft and that he is ready to play in the women’s counterpart of the NBA.

“I mean, that’s the rule. That’s the rule that they put up, and I’m just following the rules. If they ever come out and say, ‘Okay, we’re changing the rule,’ I respect their decision, and I will follow their rules. But right now, if you identify as a woman, you’re allowed to play, and I am identifying as a woman, and I am actually allowed to play. That’s it. I’m ready to play, and I’m prepared to play,” he said.

Recently, the former NBA player made a scene in a WNBA game. Kanter Freedom was ejected from a game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever on August 23, 2026, after a heated courtside altercation with Sky guard Natasha Cloud.

Late in the third quarter, Cloud scored a basket, turned toward Kanter Freedom, and began shouting and pointing at him.

Kanter Freedom stood up, spread his arms, and briefly stepped onto the court. Security and several Sky players intervened, and arena officials subsequently escorted him out of the building.

Seated courtside along the baseline at Wintrust Arena, Kanter Freedom wore a black t-shirt that read “WOMAN noun. adult human female”

Kanter Freedom’s appearance and attire were part of an ongoing public stunt and political statement regarding league eligibility rules.

Former Journeyman Enes Kanter’s NBA Career

Enes Kanter Freedom played 11 seasons in the NBA from 2011 to 2022, establishing himself as a highly productive traditional center, premier offensive rebounder, and interior scoring threat.

Selected third overall in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, Kanter had one of his most productive seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he was a consistent bench scorer, earning him consideration for Sixth Man of the Year during his time from 2015 to 2017.

He then played for the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Boston Celtics. He exited the NBA in 2022.

Kanter then became a vocal right-wing activist, performing publicity stunts to prove a point.

Now, he is in the middle of perhaps his biggest publicity stunt in the name of being politically correct in sports.