Knicks Star Expected to Get $270 Million Contract Extension This Summer

The New York Knicks are two wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973, but another major decision could soon follow regardless of how the NBA Finals conclude.

Karl-Anthony Towns has emerged as one of New York’s most important players during its playoff run, helping the Knicks build a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. As Towns continues to play a central role in the Finals, attention is already shifting toward his long-term future with the franchise.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein in The Stein Line, Towns is extension-eligible this offseason and could be in line for a contract worth more than $270 million. The timing comes as the 30-year-old is delivering some of the best postseason basketball of his career while helping New York move closer to ending a championship drought that has lasted more than five decades.

Karl-Anthony Towns Eligible for Massive New York Knicks Extension

Stein highlighted Towns’ contract situation while discussing the Knicks’ success and the financial decisions that await the organization this summer.

“The Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns, of course, will also be extension-eligible this summer,” Stein wrote.

He added that Towns “has two seasons left on his current Knicks deal — including a monster $61 player option for 2027-28 — and is eligible for a four-year extension this summer worth in excess of $270 million.”

The potential extension comes after a season in which Towns has helped justify New York’s commitment to him following his arrival from Minnesota.

Stein noted that Towns is averaging 17.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game during the playoffs while shooting 57.0% from the field and 48.1% from three-point range.

Those numbers have fueled a discussion that New York’s decision to move away from pursuing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may have been validated by Towns’ performance.

Stein also pointed out an unusual statistic from the Finals.

“Remarkable Stat Alert: As well as he has played in this series, routinely painted as winning his matchup with Victor Wembanyama, Towns’ next fourth-quarter point in these Finals will be his first. True story: He didn’t score in either fourth quarter in San Antonio.”

Despite that statistic, Towns has remained one of the series’ most influential players as the Knicks seized control on the road.

Karl-Anthony Towns Continues Strong NBA Finals Run Against Victor Wembanyama

Towns’ Finals performances have generated widespread praise across the league.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst discussed Towns’ impact during an appearance on Get Up, pointing to his matchup against Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

“This transformation has not been sudden because he’s been working towards this his whole life, but it has been stunning,” Windhorst said.

“And he’s right. Those numbers that we’ve just showed, he’s kicking Wembanyama’s a** in this series. And it is absolutely the difference of what’s going on right now, and if he can do it for a couple more days, he’s going to the Hall of Fame!”

Through the first two Finals games, Towns has averaged 19.5 points and 12.5 rebounds while helping New York take both games in San Antonio.

His strong play has strengthened his case as one of the Knicks’ most valuable postseason contributors alongside Jalen Brunson.

The series now shifts to Madison Square Garden for Game 3, with New York holding a commanding advantage and Towns continuing to play a major role on both ends of the floor.

Whether the Knicks finish the job or not, Towns’ postseason performance has already placed him at the center of New York’s future plans. If Stein’s projection proves accurate, that future could soon include one of the largest contract extensions in franchise history.