Knicks Get Honest About Mikal Bridges Trade Cost: “F*** Them Picks”

For the first time in 53 years, the New York Knicks are NBA champions. To defeat Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, it required a full group effort from the never-say-die Knicks.

Following their championship victory in Game 5, Knicks players recalled the cost of the trade to acquire Mikal Bridges. Notably, the Knicks traded four first-round picks to acquire the former Villanova star from the Brooklyn Nets.

At the time, the blockbuster deal was considered by many to be a massive overpay for the two-way forward.

After securing the Larry O’Brien trophy, the Knicks made it clear they believe Bridges was worth the cost.

“F*** them picks! Look what we got,” said Knicks center Ariel Hukporti, pointing at Mikal Bridges. “We got him out of Brooklyn and look at him now. He’s a champion. Everyone doubted. But f*** them picks.”

Mikal Bridges Enjoyed a Solid Postseason

Throughout the Knicks’ dominant championship run, Bridges was a rock steady presence in the lineup.

He averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and one steal across 19 playoff games. Among the Knicks starters, only OG Anunoby (56.1 percent) shot a higher field goal percentage than Bridges (55.9 percent).

Bridges recorded nine playoff games with 15+ points, the fourth-most among Knicks players this postseason.

Bridges thrived as a defensive stopper in this series, too.

“ Mikal during a stretch of the ballgame was huge for us on both ends of the floor. You’re not stopping a guy like De’Aaron Fox . You’ve just got to try to make him work. We put Mikal on Fox in the second half a little bit and made him work. But what he did for us offensively when we were struggling, and then when we took Jalen out was huge. He made big play after big play after big play,” Knicks HC Mike Brown said of Bridges after Game 2.

On winning the Finals, Bridges called it the best feeling in the world.

“I got emotional a little bit towards the end,” Bridges told reporters. “I mean, we got it done. I’m happy, man. It feels great. Amazing. Best feeling in the world.”

Knicks Will Hold Championship Parade on June 18

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani knows Knicks fans have been waiting a long time for a parade and took very little time in announcing the upcoming celebration.

“Parade. Thursday. Manhattan,” Mamdani posted on X shortly after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the third championship in franchise history and first since 1973.

More specific information, such as the parade route, ceremony details, and media RSVP guidelines, will be made public on Sunday, according to a statement from the city. The ceremony at City Hall will include awarding keys to the city.

“For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment,” Mamdani said. “Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. ”

“New Yorkers have cheered for our team from packed living rooms in the Bronx to watch parties in Brooklyn, from bars in Queens to Staten Island to Manhattan, and Madison Square Garden itself,” he added. “Now it’s time for our city to celebrate together. Bing bong.”