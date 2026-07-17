LeBron James Makes Huge Statement on New York Knicks’ Championship Team

The Knicks are still living off their first title since 1973, and the celebration keeps finding new voices. This time it came from a name Knicks fans know well from across the aisle for years.

LeBron James sat down for a live episode of his podcast, “Mind the Game,” at Fanatics Fest in New York City. He broke down what made this Knicks team different, and one player stood out above the rest for him.

LeBron James Reveals His Pick for the Knicks’ Unsung Hero

“We know the glue guys like [Jose] Alvarado, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges, but obviously the unsung hero of the whole finals run was OG Anunoby,” James said, as per the New York Post.

It’s a fair point. Jalen Brunson walked away with unanimous Finals MVP honors after dropping 45 points in the Game 5 clincher. Karl-Anthony Towns played some of the best ball of his career. But Anunoby’s fingerprints were all over the biggest moments.

His game-winning tip-in in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden pushed the Knicks to a 3-1 series lead over San Antonio. It’s the kind of play that gets replayed for years in this city.

James also gave real credit to head coach Mike Brown for how the offense evolved.

“They diversified their offensive portfolio. It was a lot of Jalen Brunson pick-and-roll last year. But when Mike Brown brought in the little pinch-post with Karl-Anthony Towns, it didn’t allow you to sit on just one action. They had the highest playoff-point-differential of all-time of over 14.5 points, which is insane,” James said.

OG Anunoby’s Season and Playoff Run Backed Up Every Word

That new-look offense still needed someone to make it work on both ends, and Anunoby was the player doing exactly that all year. The numbers back up everything LeBron pointed to.

Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 67 regular season games, shooting a career-best 38.6 percent from three while still guarding the toughest matchup most nights.

Then he took it up another level once the games mattered most. Anunoby averaged 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds through the playoffs, staying efficient from the field while logging heavy minutes on both ends of the floor.

His defense stayed the constant through every round, from the Eastern Conference all the way to San Antonio. Anunoby routinely drew the assignment on the opponent’s best perimeter scorer and rarely gave an inch, even during long defensive possessions late in games.

That two-way balance is exactly why teammates and coaches trust him in every situation, and why opponents spend real game-planning time trying to work around him, title or no title.

It’s also why LeBron’s praise carries so much weight. Coming from someone with that kind of championship résumé, pointing to Anunoby as the difference maker says plenty about how this title actually got won.