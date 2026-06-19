Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers had multiple players back in the building for offseason work ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

On Friday, June 19, the Sixers will release a documentary-style video to give fans a glimpse of the action. On June 18, they dropped the teaser clip.

Seeing Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe back in the gym working together was far from a surprise. The two guards are seen as core members of the roster for years to come.

However, the presence of the soon-to-be free agent guard, Kyle Lowry, was notable.

76ers NBA Offseason Teaser Video Raises Big Kyle Lowry Question

For a brief moment, Lowry is seen coaching up Edgecombe in the video.

That will surely lead to some questions about the veteran guard’s future with the 76ers, as his contract will expire, making him a free agent in July.

Kyle Lowry’s 76ers Run

The Sixers picked up Lowry for the first time during the 2023-2024 NBA season.

At the time, Lowry appeared in 37 games for the Miami Heat. He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in January, 2024. One month later, the Hornets bought out Lowry, and he instantly signed with the Sixers.

After his first run with the 76ers, Lowry re-signed on a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum. Many viewed it as a potential final run in the NBA for Lowry. However, he told the media after the season that he wanted at least one more run.

Lowry made it clear that Philadelphia was his desired destination, and he got it. Another minimum contract was in store for the veteran guard.

Lowry appeared in just 14 games for the Sixers in 2025-2026. He saw the court for just 8.4 minutes per game.

For the most part, Lowry was a positive vocal presence. After three seasons with the Sixers, Lowry has 72 games played. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 assists, while shooting 37.9% from the field.

What’s Next For Kyle Lowry?

The NBA world is still waiting on a decision.

In March 2026, Lowry turned 40. Since he didn’t meet with reporters at the end of the Sixers’ 2026 playoff run, the veteran guard hasn’t addressed his playing future just yet.

Clearly, the Sixers still embrace Lowry’s company. During his three seasons with the team, Lowry has grown close to Maxey. Now, he’s serving as a mentor to Edgecombe.

Is this a sign that the Sixers could bring Lowry back for a fourth season? Or is it the start of a coaching tenure for Lowry? Perhaps the league will soon find out.