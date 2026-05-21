Spurs Star Drops Positive Updates on Injured Teammates Ahead of Game 3

It is starting to feel like a war of attrition between these two livewire, breakneck teams battling to the bitter end.

The Oklahoma City Thunder stormed back in Game 2 with a 122-113 win to even the Western Conference finals at 1-1.

The San Antonio Spurs fell down by as many as 14 points but kept clawing. They cut the Thunder lead to just three points once and five points in the final minutes before a clutch left-wing jumper by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cashed in the dagger.

Both teams have some injury concerns ahead of the game. The Spurs were already dealing with ankle trouble to guard De’Aaron Fox, who has yet to suit up this series, and are now facing potentially significant injury to rookie star Dylan Harper.

After the game, forward Devin Vassell spoke positively on the Spurs’ outlook ahead of Game 3 and expressed confidence his injured teammates will bounce back as the series shifts to San Antonio.

“We’ve dealt with injuries a lot this season, and I always say this is the next man up mentality,” Vassell said. “I don’t know what’s going on with Dylan. I don’t know the timetable. I hope everything’s promising. Hopefully, Foxy is back in this [next] game. Right now, I have all the optimism that we’ll be good. Right now, I’m not speaking anything negative. I have faith we’ll be ready to go Friday.”

Spurs’ Backcourt Depth Hit Hard Early in Series

In a series like this, with neither team showing any let up, getting hit with a depleted backcourt is the last desirable thing. The Spurs need their fast, defensive-minded guards to keep pace with the speed and intensity of the Thunder.

Without Harper and Fox on the floor, the Spurs could only briefly turn to the unassuming Jordan McLaughlin, who contributed six points in just seven minutes of action.

The pair of injuries forced second-year guard Stephon Castle into an even heavier minutes load.

Castle, while brimming with energy and confidence on every possession, has hurt the Spurs with too many turnovers. He’s logged 20 giveaways in just the first two games.

If the Spurs want to compete with the Thunder while Fox and Harper are potentially sidelined in Game 3, Castle must limit mistakes.

Said head coach Mitch Johnson: “We’ve addressed it and we’ll continue to just in terms of trying to help [Castle] with some of his reads, especially when he’s tired,” Johnson said after the loss. “He had too many turnovers, but our whole team did.”

MVP Strikes Back as Game 1 Hero Kept in Check

At least one of those things was largely expected.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had reactions oozing after a historic 40-20 Game 1 and a game-tying 3-pointer from 31 feet.

But in Game 2, the two-time MVP said, quite literally, to calm down.

Gilgeous-Alexander was masterful in Game 2, scoring 30 points (the 27th time in Thunder franchise history in the playoffs, trailing only Kevin Durant) and added nine assists and two blocks while netting a +14 in 38 minutes.

“This late in the season, there’s nothing special that you can do,” he said after the win. “Every team has their identity, and when they impose their identity more than the other team does, they usually win no matter what level or what stakes are in the game. Tonight we just did a better job of that than we did in the first game.”

Meanwhile, Wembanyama was largely kept in check thanks to some physical defense played by Isaiah Hartenstein, who was also a strong contributor to the Thunder offense.

Wembanyama tallied just seven points in the first half. He finished the game with 21 points and 17 rebounds but committed four turnovers and attempted just 16 shots and took only two free throws.

The Spurs now travel back home as the conference finals shifts to San Antonio.





